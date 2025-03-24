WWE Reportedly Planning Big Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The road to WrestleMania 41 is heating up as the WWE Intercontinental Championship picture takes center stage, with a major bout scheduled for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

General Manager Adam Pearce has officially announced that Bron Breakker will go one-on-one with Penta in a high-stakes match. This clash, previously rumored to be saved for WrestleMania itself, could be a pivotal step in the unfolding championship storyline.

As reported last week, the current creative direction within WWE points toward a fatal four-way Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41. If plans hold, Bron Breakker is expected to defend his title against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. The storyline has gradually taken shape, with Breakker already squaring off against Balor, while Penta has issued a direct challenge to the champion. Meanwhile, Mysterio has been attempting to lure Penta into The Judgment Day faction, all while expressing his own interest in the championship during Balor’s recent encounter with Breakker.

As always, it is worth noting that WWE’s creative direction is subject to change.

WrestleMania 41 will take place across two nights—Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025—live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.