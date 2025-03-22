WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Abdullah The Butcher Expresses Gratitude to DDP, Chris Jericho, and Friends

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 22, 2025

Abdullah The Butcher Expresses Gratitude to DDP, Chris Jericho, and Friends

Abdullah The Butcher, a legendary figure in professional wrestling, is known for his career that spanned multiple promotions, from the United States to Japan. However, in recent years, Abdullah has faced significant health challenges that left him reliant on a wheelchair. He struggled with basic daily tasks, such as standing, dressing, and self-care.

Currently, Abdullah resides with his friend Malika, who provides support and care for him. Today, he shared an uplifting video on his personal Facebook page, expressing gratitude to several key figures in his life, including Diamond Dallas Page, Chris Jericho, and his close friends, notably Malika. Abdullah revealed that through his connection with Jericho, he was introduced to Diamond Dallas Page, who has been instrumental in his recovery journey. As a result of DDP's efforts, Abdullah can now stand, raise his arms above his head—something he was previously unable to do—and even begin to dress himself again. The heartfelt video, lasting over 10 minutes, is available for viewing here.

Diamond Dallas Page's impact extends far beyond Abdullah. His work with DDP Yoga has helped many fellow wrestlers, including Lex Luger, who has recently been announced as part of the WWE 2025 Hall of Fame class. The efforts of DDP and his program continue to make a profound difference in the lives of professional wrestlers.

 

Source: bodyslam.net
Tags: #wwe #abdullah the butcher #wcw #wwc #nwa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π