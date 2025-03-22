Abdullah The Butcher Expresses Gratitude to DDP, Chris Jericho, and Friends

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Abdullah The Butcher, a legendary figure in professional wrestling, is known for his career that spanned multiple promotions, from the United States to Japan. However, in recent years, Abdullah has faced significant health challenges that left him reliant on a wheelchair. He struggled with basic daily tasks, such as standing, dressing, and self-care.

Currently, Abdullah resides with his friend Malika, who provides support and care for him. Today, he shared an uplifting video on his personal Facebook page, expressing gratitude to several key figures in his life, including Diamond Dallas Page, Chris Jericho, and his close friends, notably Malika. Abdullah revealed that through his connection with Jericho, he was introduced to Diamond Dallas Page, who has been instrumental in his recovery journey. As a result of DDP's efforts, Abdullah can now stand, raise his arms above his head—something he was previously unable to do—and even begin to dress himself again. The heartfelt video, lasting over 10 minutes, is available for viewing here.

Diamond Dallas Page's impact extends far beyond Abdullah. His work with DDP Yoga has helped many fellow wrestlers, including Lex Luger, who has recently been announced as part of the WWE 2025 Hall of Fame class. The efforts of DDP and his program continue to make a profound difference in the lives of professional wrestlers.