Kurt Angle Grateful Fans Have Moved Past “Perc Angle” Nickname

Kurt Angle has expressed his gratitude that fans have stopped using the controversial "Perc Angle" nickname, which was coined during a challenging time in his career when he was dealing with both drug addiction and mental health struggles. The nickname referenced his TNA Wrestling years, during which he was still having great matches despite his personal battles. In a conversation with Chris Van Vliet last month, Angle admitted that hearing the nickname reminded him of a dark period in his life.

Addressing the issue on social media, Angle wrote:

“I’ve noticed the ‘Perc Angle’ nickname trending on social media. While I know it’s made in jest, it reminds me of a time when I struggled deeply with addiction and mental health challenges. Those memories are painful, but they also fuel my commitment to helping others. I’ve been clean for 12 years and have since built a life dedicated to purpose and service. Addiction destroys lives, but it’s never too late to get help. I appreciate all the positive feedback and support. To my fans: thank you for never giving up on me. I love you all.”

In an interview with Bro Bible released on Tuesday, Angle expressed his surprise and appreciation that fans have now stopped using the term. He said:

“I was really pleasantly surprised that they responded that way. It makes me know that I have true fans out there that really enjoyed my career and loved me for what I did. I’m just grateful that they’re going to drop the name Perk Angle. It reminds me of a dark time in my life, and it’s something that I don’t want to have to deal with anymore. I dealt with it already, and it’s behind me. Hearing Perc Angle just makes me think I’m known for that. It was not cool. I’m just glad that they’re now using Peak Angle, instead I’m very grateful for that.”

Angle also discussed the possibility of inducting John Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame during an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet in January. He said he would be honored to induct Cena but noted that there were several other potential inductors.

“Well, I’ll tell you this, there are a lot of people that deserve to induct John,” Angle said. “Randy Orton, who was his biggest — I guess competition, or his nemesis. But Stephanie McMahon, don’t forget that she’s the one that discovered his rapping ability, and she was a big fan of his. She really supported him quite often. But, no, I’d be honored to induct John Cena. The one thing I want to say about him is he has shown that he is possibly the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.”

Regarding his in-ring future, Angle dismissed the idea of a return to wrestling, explaining that a recent back injury from filming a commercial had made him reconsider.

“I couldn’t walk for a week after that. My wife was like, you’re never getting in that ring again. And she’s right,” he said.