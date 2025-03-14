The Street Profits Capture WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE Tag Team Championships changed hands on the March 14 episode of WWE SmackDown as The Street Profits defeated DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) in the main event.

In a fast-paced bout, both teams delivered high-energy offense. The turning point came when Gargano accidentally struck Ciampa during a Meet in the Middle attempt, allowing The Street Profits to capitalize. Montez Ford sealed the victory with a Frog Splash, securing the duo’s first championship win since 2020.

DIY’s second reign ended after 98 days, having won the titles on the December 6 episode of SmackDown. The Street Profits now begin a new chapter as champions.