WWE SmackDown Results & Spoilers from Barcelona, Spain (3/14): Title Change, Major Brawls & WrestleMania Build

WWE launched its highly anticipated European tour in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday night, bringing SmackDown to the Olimpic Arena. The show aired live on Netflix for international audiences, while U.S. viewers will catch the action at its usual 8 PM Eastern time slot on the USA Network.

Below are the full results and highlights from the event:

SmackDown Results from Barcelona

⚡Gunther, Randy Orton (accompanied by his wife), and Paul Heyman were all shown arriving separately at the arena.

⚡LA Knight Addresses Barcelona, The Bloodline Interrupts: New United States Champion LA Knight opened the show by hyping up the first-ever SmackDown in Barcelona. Jimmy Uso interrupted, declaring that his road to WrestleMania must include a title shot. Before a challenge could be made official, The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga) emerged, with Sikoa insisting that Fatu deserved the title opportunity instead. A brawl broke out, leading to an impromptu six-man tag match.

⚡LA Knight, Jimmy Uso & Braun Strowman def. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga): After the match, Sikoa and Fatu launched a post-match assault on Strowman, with Fatu landing multiple moonsaults before driving him through the barricade.

⚡A vignette aired celebrating Triple H’s upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction.

⚡Jade Cargill Interview & Match Announcement: In a pre-show interview, Jade Cargill spoke with Cathy Kelley about the Naomi car incident. The segment was interrupted by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, leading to a verbal exchange that set up a Cargill vs. Morgan match for next week.

⚡Charlotte Flair def. B-Fab: Post-match, Tiffany Stratton attacked Flair, sparking a chaotic brawl that lasted into the next segment. The altercation saw Stratton executing a dive from above the videoboard before security finally intervened.

⚡Drew McIntyre Sends a Message: A promo aired featuring Drew McIntyre making it clear that he was targeting Damian Priest.

Cody Rhodes Joins Miz TV: The Miz wasted no time cutting off Cody Rhodes’ entrance to ask him hard-hitting questions. Rhodes responded by attacking Miz before stating that the only person he wanted to talk to was John Cena, hoping to meet with him on Monday Night Raw in Belgium.

⚡Damian Priest def. Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ: After a backstage confrontation where Priest was searching for McIntyre and Nakamura was demanding a rematch against LA Knight, tensions led to an in-ring bout. The match ended in a disqualification when McIntyre interfered, attacking Priest and leaving him down alongside Nakamura.

⚡Zelina Vega Eyes the U.S. Women’s Championship: Champion Chelsea Green was seen backstage with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre when Zelina Vega challenged Green for a title opportunity. Niven stepped in, declaring that Vega would have to get through her first. Vega accepted the challenge for next week, setting the stage for a potential shot at Green’s title.

⚡Randy Orton def. Carmelo Hayes: Orton delivered an emphatic RKO for the victory, but the punishment did not stop there. He prepared to punt Hayes, only for Kevin Owens to rush in, attacking Orton before quickly escaping.

⚡Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman II Set for Next Week

⚡Gunther def. Axiom (Non-Title Match): The dominant World Heavyweight Champion continued his reign of terror with a decisive victory over Axiom.

⚡Paul Heyman’s In-Ring Message: Heyman declared that next week’s SmackDown is "Roman Reigns Day," taking shots at Seth Rollins in the process. He added that anyone who had an issue could say it directly to Reigns' face next Friday.

⚡Gunther and Jimmy Uso Converse Backstage: Gunther approached Jimmy Uso, attempting to convince him to withdraw Jey Uso from their upcoming title match at WrestleMania. Jimmy brushed him off, declaring that when WrestleMania arrives, Jey will be “yeeting” his way to victory.

⚡The Street Profits def. The Motor City Machine Guns to win the WWE Tag Team Championships: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins emerged victorious in a thrilling match, capturing the gold.

