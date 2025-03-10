“Audible Groans Backstage” During AEW Revolution Segment

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

At AEW Revolution 2025 in Los Angeles, California, several celebrities attended, including actresses Damaris Lewis and Kelli Berglund, stars of the Mildred Burke biopic "Queen of the Ring." During the event, Tony Schiavone interviewed the actresses, during which Lewis commented on the predetermined nature of wrestling:

"​One thing I learned about pro-wrestlers, y’all know you’re gonna win before anybody else does, so thank you for teaching me that." ​

This remark reportedly elicited "audible groans" backstage, as it broke the illusion of kayfabe.

