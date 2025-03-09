WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mick Foley Raves About ‘Queen of the Ring’ Biopic: “It’s Oscar-Worthy”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Mick Foley recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Mildred Burke biopic, Queen of the Ring, during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. The WWE Hall of Famer had high praise for the film, admitting he was initially skeptical but quickly impressed by its production quality.

“I loved it. I really did. I was ready to be dismissive, and I was ready to see on the screen what I knew a lot of low-budget movies look like… About five minutes into this thing, I was like, how did they do this? The costumes are gorgeous. The music choices are really effective. The sets, the time pieces, I mean they recreate the 1930s carnival atmosphere because that’s where Mildred began on the carnivals. The wrestling scenes are really well done,” Foley said.

The film highlights Burke’s groundbreaking role in women’s wrestling during an era when the sport faced significant resistance. Queen of the Ring stars Arrow actress Emily Bett Rickards as Burke, alongside several wrestling personalities, including Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Kamille, and Naomi, who all have acting roles in the movie.

Foley also commended Rickards’ dedication to the role, noting her commitment to performing many of her own stunts despite not having a wrestling background.

“They did have a stunt double, but she [Rickards] took a lot of her own bumps. From what I hear, she was a regular at OVW. She really took and felt in Mildred Burke a kindred spirit… To me, it’s an Oscar-worthy nomination,” Foley stated.

The film aims to bring Burke’s legacy to a new generation, showcasing her impact on women’s wrestling through an authentic and visually stunning portrayal.

Source: podcasts.apple.com
