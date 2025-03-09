WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay Triumphs Over Kyle Fletcher in Brutal Steel Cage War at AEW Revolution 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher tore into each other in a savage steel cage battle, escalating their bitter rivalry to new heights. The match opened with a furious exchange of strikes before both men struggled to gain control by attempting to use the cage as a weapon. Ospreay suffered an early setback, injuring his ankle, allowing Fletcher to take advantage with a devastating clothesline.

Fletcher maintained his assault, sending Ospreay face-first into the cage and busting him open before mocking the crowd by licking his blood off the steel. However, the Aerial Assassin fought back with a series of high-impact moves, including a Skytwister Press, only for Fletcher to counter with a brutal boot and turnbuckle-assisted offense.

The violence escalated when Mark Davis arrived with a bolt cutter, unlocking the cage door and introducing weapons into the match. Ospreay neutralized Davis with a vicious cage door shot before retrieving a barbed wire bat. Fletcher feigned loyalty with a United Empire hand gesture but struck Ospreay with a low blow, swinging momentum back in his favor.

Despite interference from Davis and a brutal brainbuster onto a steel chair, Ospreay refused to stay down. The match reached its peak when Fletcher introduced thumbtacks, but Ospreay countered with a crushing Styles Clash onto the tacks. Both men continued to battle atop the cage, where Ospreay intercepted a screwdriver attack and drove it into Fletcher’s forehead before executing a breathtaking Spanish Fly.

With his former best friend barely able to stand, Fletcher defiantly screamed at Ospreay, only to be met with a Hidden Blade followed by a devastating Tiger Driver ’91 to seal the victory.

Winner via pinfall: Will Ospreay

AEW Revolution Results (March 9, 2025)

— Ben Kerin Mar 09, 2025 06:51PM


Tags: #aew #revolution #results #los angles #will ospreay #kyle fletcher #steel cage

