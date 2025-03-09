Will Ospreay Triumphs Over Kyle Fletcher in Brutal Steel Cage War at AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher tore into each other in a savage steel cage battle, escalating their bitter rivalry to new heights. The match opened with a furious exchange of strikes before both men struggled to gain control by attempting to use the cage as a weapon. Ospreay suffered an early setback, injuring his ankle, allowing Fletcher to take advantage with a devastating clothesline.

Fletcher maintained his assault, sending Ospreay face-first into the cage and busting him open before mocking the crowd by licking his blood off the steel. However, the Aerial Assassin fought back with a series of high-impact moves, including a Skytwister Press, only for Fletcher to counter with a brutal boot and turnbuckle-assisted offense.

The violence escalated when Mark Davis arrived with a bolt cutter, unlocking the cage door and introducing weapons into the match. Ospreay neutralized Davis with a vicious cage door shot before retrieving a barbed wire bat. Fletcher feigned loyalty with a United Empire hand gesture but struck Ospreay with a low blow, swinging momentum back in his favor.

Despite interference from Davis and a brutal brainbuster onto a steel chair, Ospreay refused to stay down. The match reached its peak when Fletcher introduced thumbtacks, but Ospreay countered with a crushing Styles Clash onto the tacks. Both men continued to battle atop the cage, where Ospreay intercepted a screwdriver attack and drove it into Fletcher’s forehead before executing a breathtaking Spanish Fly.

With his former best friend barely able to stand, Fletcher defiantly screamed at Ospreay, only to be met with a Hidden Blade followed by a devastating Tiger Driver ’91 to seal the victory.

Winner via pinfall: Will Ospreay