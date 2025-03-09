⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Revolution Results (March 9, 2025) – Los Angeles, CA

The Zero Hour pre-show has officially begun, with Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett, and Paul Walter Hauser welcoming fans to the event.

The panel runs through the night's match lineup as the official graphics for each bout flash across the screen. Following the rundown, the four personalities provide in-depth breakdowns and analysis of some of the highly anticipated matchups set for the evening.

As part of the pre-show festivities, several actors and actresses from the upcoming biopic Queen of the Ring, based on the life of legendary women's wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke, join the panel. They discuss the film and share their thoughts on the world of professional wrestling.

Following the discussion, a video package airs, highlighting the TBS Championship match between Mercedes Moné and Momo Watanabe, building anticipation for their clash later in the night.

QT Marshall Throws Drink at Paul Walter Hauser During Heated Exchange

Harley Cameron made her presence felt on the panel, bringing her signature over-the-top energy while rambling about puppets and other unrelated topics. The discussion took a turn when QT Marshall, holding a red Solo cup, was introduced to the conversation.

Marshall engaged in a heated exchange with actor and wrestling enthusiast Paul Walter Hauser, voicing his frustration with celebrities like Big Boom A.J. stepping into the wrestling world. According to Marshall, non-wrestlers should stick to pre-show appearances and leave the in-ring action to the professionals. Hauser countered by suggesting that Marshall would not be making the same argument if he were offered a role in Hollywood.

The conversation escalated as the panel reminded Hauser of his previous independent wrestling experience. Marshall dismissed it, emphasizing the difference between performing in a packed Crypto.com Arena and wrestling in a small local venue. The panelists encouraged Hauser to demonstrate his skills, leading to a lighthearted moment where he locked up with Marshall. However, Hauser took things a step further by securing a side headlock, prompting an irritated Marshall to claim that he had given Hauser an inch, only for him to take a mile.

In retaliation, Marshall suddenly threw the contents of his red Solo cup onto Hauser before storming off. Hauser, visibly frustrated, removed his microphone and headset before making his exit as well.

Lee Johnson & Blake Christian vs. Komander & Hologram

The broadcast cuts to ringside, where Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are at the commentary desk, briefly reacting to the chaotic scene involving Hauser and Marshall.

Shifting focus back to the action, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson make their way to the ring, stepping inside and preparing for battle. The anticipation builds as their opponents' entrance theme hits, signaling the arrival of Komander and Hologram, who receive a strong reception from the crowd.

With the bell ringing, the match is officially underway. Both teams waste no time, engaging in an energetic opening exchange. Komander and Hologram gain the early momentum, showcasing their aerial skills with a spectacular high-flying sequence that spills to the outside.

Back in the ring, Komander takes control over Johnson, dictating the pace as the legal man. Johnson eventually finds an opening and tags in Christian, who immediately targets the high-flyer. Christian drags Komander to the outside, delivering a vicious assault before rolling him back into the ring. He then shifts his focus to Komander’s arm, methodically wearing it down while the Los Angeles crowd rallies behind the luchador.

Komander and Hologram delivered a high-energy match, but not without a brutal moment. As Hologram attempted a hurricanrana on the apron outside the ropes, the back of his head smacked hard against the edge, leading to a rough landing that momentarily halted his momentum.

Seizing the opportunity, Johnson took control, but Hologram managed to recover quickly, tagging in Komander. Wasting no time, Komander showcased his signature agility, walking the ropes before launching into a senton attempt—only for Christian to evade and counter with a precise cutter.

Komander responded with a stunning destroyer, followed by an acrobatic backflip off the top rope onto Johnson on the floor. Inside the ring, Hologram capitalized, soaring off the top rope with a 450 splash onto Christian for the decisive pin. A dynamic contest that fired up the crowd early in the night.

Winners: Komander & Hologram

Renee Paquette Interviews Ash Avildsen

Following the match, Renee Paquette welcomed Ash Avildsen, the writer and creator behind Queen of the Ring, the upcoming film chronicling the life and career of women's wrestling icon Mildred Burke.

Avildsen, bursting with enthusiasm, delivered a passionate promo hyping the "Hollywood Ending" trilogy showdown between AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May. He also reminded fans that Queen of the Ring will continue its theatrical run for the next four days.

Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor, The Infantry & Lee Moriarty

"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard joins the commentary team for a special guest appearance as the next match of the evening gets underway. Shane Taylor, accompanied by Lee Moriarty and The Infantry, makes his entrance and waits in the ring for their opponents.

The atmosphere shifts as The Undisputed Kingdom's theme music hits, signaling the arrival of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly. Moments later, TNT Champion Daniel Garcia joins them, with Menard enthusiastically hyping up his fellow competitor from the commentary desk.

As the bell rings, Roderick Strong and Carlie Bravo start things off. Strong quickly seizes control, targeting Bravo’s arm with precise offense. Bravo, visibly frustrated, demands the referee intervene, but Strong stays relentless. He delivers a series of sharp chops before tagging in Kyle O'Reilly, who continues the onslaught with his signature combination of strikes.

The bout remains intense, with both teams exchanging heavy blows. However, just as it appears Adam Cole has the match won with a perfectly executed Panama Sunrise, Daniel Garcia steps in and forces a submission victory. While Garcia celebrates outside the ring, the rest of The Undisputed Kingdom look on, unimpressed by his actions.

Tension lingers as Taz gets in one last jab at Menard before he departs the commentary table.

Winners: Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity

In a chaotic and expletive-laden promotional video, an off-screen narrator delivers a profanity-heavy monologue reminiscent of a poor Samuel L. Jackson impersonation. The segment hammers home just how ruthless The Hurt Syndicate are, showing them in the gym as they prepare for their high-stakes tag team title clash against The Outrunners later in the night.

Back inside the arena, Gravity makes his entrance to a warm reception, pausing to embrace family members at ringside before stepping into the ring. Commentary highlights his close bond with Bandido as he prepares for the upcoming contest.

Moments later, the music of the reigning ROH World Champion blares through the speakers. "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho emerges with Big Bill and Bryan Keith flanking him. As fireworks explode, the trio confidently marches toward the ring, setting the stage for the next match.

However, before the bout can even begin, Jericho strides into the ring and brazenly strikes Gravity with his baseball bat. Big Bill and Keith waste no time joining in, launching a vicious three-on-one assault. The referee has no choice but to call off the match before it even officially starts.

Bandido rushes to the ring in an attempt to save his friend, only to suffer the same fate. Jericho takes things a step further by forcibly removing Gravity’s mask. As the luchador desperately tries to cover his face, Jericho continues the assault with his bat. Meanwhile, Big Bill restrains Bandido, forcing him to watch the brutal display unfold.

Result: No Contest

Big Boom A.J., Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection

Following a chaotic scene, the broadcast returns to Renee Paquette and RJ City, now alone on the pre-show panel. They introduce Yung Gravy, a rapper who, interestingly, also dabbles in country music.

The conversation turns to MJF and Hangman Page, with Paquette asking Yung Gravy about his thoughts. His response, delivered in an almost robotic monotone, is simply, "Life. Chillin." A thrilling insight, indeed. Thankfully, the segment moves on.

Back inside the arena, Johnny TV makes his entrance alongside the MxM Collection for the final match of the Zero Hour pre-show. As they settle into the ring, Mark Briscoe’s theme hits, signaling his arrival. The crowd erupts as Orange Cassidy’s music plays, and he walks out with The Rizzler, who is dressed identically to him, drawing an overwhelming reaction from the fans.

Still struggling to keep up with the ever-growing number of viral sensations, the entrance of Big Boom A.J. follows, accompanied by what appears to be music performed by his son, Big Justice. The energy in the arena remains high as the match gets underway.

The bell rings, and Cassidy starts things off against Johnny TV. Johnny showcases some breakdancing before posing for the audience, while Cassidy responds with his signature hands-in-the-pockets routine, much to the delight of the crowd. Despite the comedic start, Cassidy quickly shifts into offense while still keeping his hands in his pockets.

In a bizarre moment, Cassidy takes a break mid-match to sit next to The Rizzler and Big Justice, sharing a bite of a massive cookie with them. Mansoor, however, crashes the moment by snatching the cookie and slamming it to the floor, only to be launched over the commentary desk moments later.

The match continues with a series of fast-paced exchanges before culminating in a chaotic multi-man run-in finish. Big Justice ultimately helps his father and their team secure the victory. The post-match celebrations are soon interrupted when celebrities from The Righteous Gemstones join the scene, assisting in a segment where The Murder Machines tease an attack on Big Boom A.J.

Winners: Big Boom A.J., Mark Briscoe, & Orange Cassidy

MAIN CARD

The pay-per-view broadcast officially kicks off with a cold open video package transitioning from the "Zero Hour" pre-show to the main event of the evening. Once the package concludes, the cameras take us inside the Crypto.com Arena, where the first match of the main card is set to begin.

Hangman Page vs. MJF

Hangman Page and MJF make their entrances, setting the stage for a heated battle. As the bell rings, both men charge toward each other, unleashing a flurry of strikes. Page gains the upper hand, backing MJF into the corner and stomping him down. Looking to shift momentum, MJF pulls the referee in front of him. As Page pushes the referee aside, MJF seizes the moment to gouge Hangman’s eyes, turning the tide in his favor.

MJF targets Page’s face, bringing him to his feet before taking him back down. An enraged Hangman recovers quickly and attempts a sleeper hold. MJF fights back, dropping Page to the mat for a near fall and transitions into a chokehold before the referee intervenes. Page gets back to his feet and looks to retaliate, but MJF counters with a powerbomb-backbreaker combination for another close two-count.

Friedman picks up speed off the ropes and delivers a front bump to Page’s face, taunting him. A sudden cut in the broadcast reveals Page getting back to his feet, landing heavy punches on MJF before Friedman grounds him again. More taunting follows, but Page counters with a fallaway slam, sending MJF crashing to the mat. Both men are down, but Hangman kips up to a loud reaction as MJF struggles to rise.

Page regains control, sending MJF off the apron and to the floor. He capitalizes with a diving attack before setting up a moonsault from the turnbuckle, which connects and sends MJF crashing to the outside once more. Bringing Friedman back inside the ring, Hangman looks for the Buckshot Lariat, but MJF wisely retreats to the corner. When Page charges, MJF counters with a water wheel slam followed by a DDT, earning another two-count.

MJF attempts a vertical suplex, but Page counters into a small package, leading to a rapid exchange of pin attempts. MJF evades a Dead Eye attempt, but Page catches him the second time, securing a near-fall as MJF barely kicks out. A frustrated Page prepares for another Buckshot Lariat, but MJF rolls to the outside, forcing Page to pursue him. Back inside the ring, MJF catches Hangman in the Salt of the Earth submission, dragging him away from the ropes as he struggles.

Page fights to his feet, only for MJF to roll through and tighten the hold. Hangman finally manages to reach the bottom rope with his leg, forcing the break. MJF exits the ring, snatching a headset from Tony Schiavone to proclaim himself "the f’ing man around here." Returning to the ring, he attempts a moonsault off the barricade, but Page counters and sets up a tombstone piledriver. MJF reverses and plants Page with a running tombstone onto a chair. The referee begins the count as medical personnel check on Page, but Hangman beats the count at nine and rolls back into the ring.

MJF, in disbelief, appears on the verge of tears, ranting about the fans choosing Page over him. He attempts the Heatseeker, but Hangman counters, escaping through the ropes and hitting another Dead Eye, followed by a devastating Angel’s Wings. Instead of going for the pin, Page pulls himself to the apron, setting up one final Buckshot Lariat. MJF staggers to his feet, and Hangman lands the move cleanly, securing the three-count.

Winner: Hangman Page

TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

The TBS Championship was on the line as "The CEO" Mercedes Moné defended her title against Japanese wrestling star Momo Watanabe in a highly anticipated showdown. A pre-match video package set the stage, highlighting the challenger’s impressive credentials and Moné’s dominance as champion.

As the bell rang, Moné wasted no time asserting herself, driving Watanabe into the corner while taunting her. However, Momo quickly responded, launching a counterattack that sent the champion reeling. Moné attempted to regain control, but the challenger evaded and hit the ropes, setting the pace for an intense exchange.

In a moment of overconfidence, Moné performed her signature dance, unaware that Watanabe was right behind her. The challenger capitalized, taking the champion down before mocking her in return. An enraged Moné locked in a headlock, transitioning into a shoulder tackle that flattened Momo.

Watanabe fought back, but Moné caught her for a quick one-count. The challenger retaliated by trapping Moné in a crossface chicken wing, forcing the champion to counter with a headscissors, nearly scoring a pinfall. Watanabe responded with a stiff kick to the face, but Moné narrowly avoided defeat.

The back-and-forth action continued, with Billie Starkz shown watching from backstage. Inside the ring, Momo managed to break free from Moné’s hold and came close to securing a pinfall after dropping the champion. Seeking refuge in the corner, Moné was met with an aggressive charge from Watanabe.

Moné attempted her signature Three Amigos suplex sequence, but Watanabe reversed the momentum, delivering a powerful vertical suplex of her own. The challenger then set Moné up in the tree of woe, delivering brutal kicks to the champion’s midsection before stepping back to survey the damage.

The two competitors continued trading control, with Moné eventually sending Watanabe into the corner. However, the challenger responded with back-to-back dropkicks before covering Moné, who managed to kick out at two. Adding insult to injury, Watanabe mocked Moné’s signature dance before delivering more punishing kicks.

Watanabe once again applied the crossface chicken wing, putting Moné in serious trouble. The champion struggled but managed to roll through, securing a nearfall that forced a break. Seizing an opportunity, Moné locked in a chin-lock to wear Watanabe down, though the challenger fought her way out and sent the champion crashing into the corner.

Watanabe nearly turned the tide completely with a Meteora on the apron, but it was only good for a two-count. The challenger kept up the pressure, charging at Moné in the corner, but the champion rolled through and swiftly locked in her Statement Maker submission. Watanabe fought toward the ropes, but Moné dragged her back to the center, tightening the hold.

Momo countered once more, transitioning into another crossface chicken wing, but Moné powered out and delivered a thunderous powerbomb. With her opponent weakened, Moné went for the pinfall but only secured a nearfall. Determined to put an end to the match, she blasted Watanabe with her Money-Maker finisher. Rather than stopping there, Moné locked in her submission finisher, forcing Watanabe to tap out.

With the victory, Mercedes Moné retained the TBS Championship, while Billie Starkz was shown watching the outcome from backstage, perhaps foreshadowing a future confrontation.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné

AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender Match

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

The action moves forward at a rapid pace as, with Mercedes' victory now in the books, the commentators swiftly transition to the next match of the evening, introducing the pre-match video package. With an event packed with 14 to 19 matches stretched across six and a half to eight hours, there is little time to waste.

As the package concludes, the broadcast returns to Crypto.com Arena, where Ricochet’s theme music hits, signaling his entrance. The camera captures Leslie Jones and other celebrities in attendance, highlighting the star-studded atmosphere. Ricochet steps into the ring, and his entrance music fades.

A sudden and unexpected drum solo takes over, with an unidentified individual delivering an impromptu performance. While technically impressive, its purpose remains unclear. The solo concludes with a barrage of cymbal crashes before Swerve Strickland’s entrance music plays. Swerve attempts to incorporate the drums into his entrance, but the execution falls flat, creating an awkward audio mix that sounds like two tracks playing at once. Finally, the music stops, and the match is set to begin.

The bell rings, and immediately, the crowd erupts into chants of “You’re bald!” directed at Ricochet. Following an initial staredown, both competitors attempt their finishing moves right away, but neither connects. Swerve gains early control with a shoulder block, forcing Ricochet to roll outside the ring to regroup. Swerve quickly pursues him, and the two re-enter the ring, engaging in a rapid exchange of acrobatics before Swerve delivers a reverse Shock Treatment. He follows up with slaps to Ricochet’s head before climbing to the top rope and landing a diving back elbow to the back of Ricochet’s skull.

Swerve maintains his offense with a European uppercut to the back. Ricochet responds by sending Swerve into the middle turnbuckle before hitting a back suplex. A brief confrontation occurs as Ricochet warns Prince Nana not to touch the robe he had taken, then boots Swerve and adds a slap for good measure. Swerve retaliates by clotheslining Ricochet out of the ring, following up with strikes against the barricade. Nana tries to intervene, but Swerve inadvertently knocks him down. Realizing his mistake, Swerve apologizes, but Nana appears frustrated and begins walking away.

Ricochet capitalizes on the distraction, hitting a House Call kick off the barricade. Back inside the ring, Ricochet connects with a springboard clothesline, followed by a Lionsault for a two-count. Meanwhile, Nana continues his exit, disappearing up the ramp. Ricochet drives Swerve into the corner chest-first and takes a moment to taunt the crowd. Swerve fights back, landing a sharp elbow and a stinging chop. Ricochet counters with a Cutter and takes the opportunity to make faces at some of the celebrities at ringside.

Swerve shifts the momentum with a backbreaker and a well-placed dropkick, bringing both men to the mat. He fires up with a series of clotheslines, avoids a Cutter attempt, and plants Ricochet with a suplex for a near fall. Ricochet responds with a discus lariat before heading to the top rope, but Swerve intercepts him with a punch. The two battle for position, setting up an intricate high-risk maneuver, but Ricochet falls to the apron. He recovers quickly and delivers a springboard hurricanrana for a near fall.

Swerve regains control, hoisting Ricochet up for a powerbomb, transitioning into a spinning powerslam, but it is still not enough for the three-count. On the apron, Ricochet lands a back elbow and attempts a kick, but Swerve counters with a head kick of his own. Ricochet fires back with a poison rana, sending both men tumbling to the floor. As they recover, Ricochet sends Swerve onto the Spanish announce table and climbs up to join him. He sets up for a powerbomb, but Swerve fights free, landing a strike before executing a Vertebreaker onto the table—which does not break.

Back inside the ring, Swerve ascends the ropes and delivers the Swerve Stomp, but Ricochet somehow kicks out. Swerve sets up for a House Call, but Ricochet collapses to the mat before the move can connect. Ricochet attempts a low blow, but Swerve blocks it. Ricochet then delivers a rolling Northern Lights suplex into a Brainbuster. He ascends the ropes and lands a 630 Senton, but once again, Swerve kicks out. Frustration sets in as Ricochet struggles to process the near fall.

Nana suddenly rushes back to ringside, grabbing the robe as Swerve rolls Ricochet up for a two-count. Nana then dons the robe, leading Ricochet to dive onto him outside the ring, reclaiming it. As Ricochet mockingly wears the robe, Swerve seizes the opportunity, catching him mid-air with a Death Valley Driver.

Inside the ring, Ricochet—still in the robe—connects with Vertigo, but yet again, it is only a near fall. He prepares for the Spirit Gun, but Nana interferes by pulling the robe away, leading to a tug-of-war between Ricochet and Nana. Swerve takes advantage with a roll-up, but Ricochet escapes at two. Ricochet then shoves Swerve into Nana and rolls him up, but Swerve kicks out.

Without hesitation, Swerve delivers a House Call. And another. Finally, he follows up with Big Pressure for the definitive victory. Post-match, Swerve returns the robe to Nana as he celebrates his hard-fought win.

Winner and NEW AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender: Swerve Strickland

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

The match began with Okada taking control early, forcing King into the corner. However, the challenger quickly turned the tide, overpowering the champion and sending him crashing into the barricade. Okada managed to evade a charging King, countering by sending him into the ring steps before bringing the action back inside. There, he delivered a series of strikes in the corner, but King responded with thunderous forearms and chops, forcing Okada to regroup.

Despite the champion's efforts, King's brute strength became a major factor. Okada attempted an elbow drop from the top, but King intercepted him with a devastating superplex, leaving both men down momentarily. As they regained their footing, King resumed his offense with stiff strikes before launching himself with a massive elbow dive to the outside, sending Okada crashing to the floor.

Sensing an opportunity, Okada reached for his title belt, but King cut him off and punished him with a crushing running crossbody against the barricade. Back inside the ring, King followed up with a senton and a near fall. The two continued to trade blows until King leveled the champion with a powerful lariat. Okada countered a powerbomb attempt with a neckbreaker and landed his signature top-rope elbow drop. However, his brief moment of confidence backfired when King capitalized with a Death Valley Driver into the corner, followed by a cannonball that nearly secured the victory.

The battle spilled onto the apron, where Okada delivered a brutal back body drop, sending King crashing onto the hardest part of the ring. Returning to the ring, Okada introduced a steel chair, but the referee intervened—allowing Okada the opening to strike King with the championship belt. Despite the underhanded tactic, King kicked out at two, shocking the champion.

Determined to end the fight, Okada connected with the Rainmaker lariat, but King fought back, sending him into the corner. As King attempted another cannonball, Okada countered with a perfectly timed dropkick before landing a final Rainmaker, securing the victory and retaining his AEW Continental Championship.

Winner via pinfall and still AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)

Shelton Benjamin and Magnum kicked off the match with a series of technical exchanges, with Benjamin gaining an early advantage over The Truth. Truth quickly tagged in Turbo Floyd, who wasted no time going after Benjamin, eventually sending him to the outside. However, the celebration was short-lived as Bobby Lashley intervened—only to be sent to the floor himself. MVP regrouped with his team, motivating them to take control as the champions slid back into the ring, targeting their challengers.

Benjamin took control of Magnum, punishing him before tagging in Lashley, who continued the assault with a relentless beatdown that culminated in a swinging neckbreaker. The momentum remained with Hurt Syndicate as Floyd was tossed around while the action briefly spilled outside. Magnum was eventually thrown back into the ring, where Benjamin resumed the onslaught before tagging Lashley back in. Bobby delivered a thunderous powerslam to Truth, who barely managed to kick out. He then dragged Truth to the corner, tagging in Shelton once more—but Magnum fought back, countering with a bulldog to turn the tide.

Turbo Floyd received the hot tag and charged in, delivering a flurry of right hands that sent Benjamin into the corner. He followed up with a scoop slam while Magnum knocked Lashley off the apron. The challengers then connected with a double bicep elbow drop on Benjamin, but Lashley intervened, breaking up the pin. Bobby then sent Magnum to the outside, but Truth retaliated by driving Lashley into the steel steps. Meanwhile, inside the ring, Floyd absorbed a series of right hands from Benjamin before firing back with strikes of his own, forcing Shelton into the corner. Floyd attempted an Old School arm drag from the ropes, but Benjamin countered, dropping him for a nearfall.

Lashley returned, leveling Magnum while Benjamin set Floyd up for a devastating spear from Bobby. With that, Hurt Syndicate secured the victory and retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Winner via pinfall and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Hurt Syndicate

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “The Hollywood Ending” – Falls Count Anywhere: “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

Mariah May sets up what initially appears to be a Hollywood-style sign, but it turns out to be a table—a weapon in her battle against AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. May continues her assault, dropping Storm onto the stage for a close nearfall. As the challenger ups the ante, she unveils a taser, only for Luther to intervene and snatch it away. In response, May delivers a dropkick that sends Luther crashing over another table off the side of the stage. With the butler neutralized, she refocuses on Storm—only to be caught and powerbombed off the stage through a production table! Storm crawls over for the cover, but May somehow kicks out.

With an ominous expression, Storm drags her opponent toward ringside, but May fights back. However, the champion quickly regains control, launching her challenger into the barricade. Storm then positions May on top of the barricade, seemingly setting up for a high-impact move, but May evades a running hip attack and counters with a brutal Storm Zero onto the ring steps! With the champ momentarily incapacitated, May retrieves a chain from under the ring. Moments later, Storm is busted open from the piledriver’s impact, much to May’s satisfaction. She rolls Storm back into the ring, suspends her in the tree of woe, and positions a chair against the champion before delivering a vicious low dropkick.

As blood streams down Storm’s face, she digs under the ring for more “props,” pulling out a champagne bucket, a broken glass bottle, and a roll of tape. Another bucket emerges, signaling what hardcore wrestling fans recognize as a Taipei Death Match. Both women wrap their fists in tape, coat them with broken glass, and trade sickening strikes in a brutal exchange.

Storm gains the upper hand, seizing the bottleneck to attack—only for May to retaliate with a low blow using another broken bottle! The chaos escalates as they battle near the corner, where May launches Storm with a hurricanrana, sending her crashing onto shattered glass. The challenger capitalizes with a Mayday, but the champ kicks out at two.

Frustration sets in for May, giving Storm an opening to land a Storm Zero for a nearfall. Undeterred, the champion exits the ring and retrieves a shoe—seeking payback for May’s previous attack months ago. Sensing danger, May scrambles up the ramp, but Storm intercepts her on the stage. May narrowly avoids a shoe strike and counters with another Mayday, but it is still not enough to put the champion away. Now drenched in her own blood, May lifts Storm to her feet and grabs the shoe—but the decision backfires. Storm retaliates with repeated shots to May’s head before delivering a decisive Storm Zero through a table for the pinfall victory.

Winner via pinfall and still AEW Women’s World Champion: “Timeless” Toni Storm

As Storm lies exhausted over her challenger, her Queen of the Ring co-stars and director give her a standing ovation. The Hollywood Ending lives up to its name as the arena screens display "The End," capturing one final image of both bloodied warriors in the aftermath of their cinematic battle.

AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega

-- REFRESH OFTEN FOR UPDATES --