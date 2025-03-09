Kenny Omega Captures AEW International Championship Against Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kenny Omega emerged victorious in a grueling clash against Konosuke Takeshita, capturing the AEW International Championship in front of an electrified Los Angeles crowd.

The match started cautiously, with Takeshita quickly asserting dominance through stiff strikes and a powerful shoulder tackle. Omega, however, refused to back down, launching a high-flying offense that sent Takeshita to the outside. The challenger maintained his momentum until Takeshita turned the tide, utilizing the barricade and ringside area to wear Omega down.

Interference from Don Callis nearly shifted the bout in Takeshita’s favor, but Omega persevered, countering a series of devastating moves, including a brutal suplex onto a metal railing and a Power Drive Knee that nearly ended his title bid. A dramatic late-match exchange saw Omega survive Takeshita’s relentless offense, delivering multiple V-Triggers before finally securing a hard-fought pinfall victory.

With the win, Omega dethroned Takeshita to become the new AEW International Champion. Callis, furious at the outcome, berated his protégé as they retreated up the ramp, while Omega celebrated with the crowd, marking another milestone in his storied career.