WWE 2K25 Patch 1.04 Fixes MyRise Launch Issues and WarGames Bugs

Another update has been released for WWE 2K25, as Patch 1.04 rolls out to address several key issues. This latest patch fixes a problem preventing players from launching the MyRise mode, resolves gameplay issues affecting WarGames matches, and corrects attire-related issues for Sensational Sherri and Shawn Michaels when used as managers. Additional improvements and bug fixes are also included in the update.

From 2K:

General

Stability and performance improvements

Addressed reported concerns of the inability to launch MyRISE

Addressed reported concerns of Deletion Utility instability

Addressed reported issues with Sensational Sherri and Shawn Michaels' attires when used as managers

The Island (XBX/PS5)

Addressed reported concerns of incorrect Superstar portraits displaying when loading into matches

Gameplay

Addressed reported concerns of the first entrants in a WarGames match remaining outside of the ring

Addressed reported concerns of Chain Wrestling not triggering

Addressed reported concerns of the LED barricades not displaying appropriate damage

Create

Addressed reported concerns related to coloring to custom images