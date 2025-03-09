WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE 2K25 Patch 1.04 Fixes MyRise Launch Issues and WarGames Bugs

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

WWE 2K25 Patch 1.04 Fixes MyRise Launch Issues and WarGames Bugs

Another update has been released for WWE 2K25, as Patch 1.04 rolls out to address several key issues. This latest patch fixes a problem preventing players from launching the MyRise mode, resolves gameplay issues affecting WarGames matches, and corrects attire-related issues for Sensational Sherri and Shawn Michaels when used as managers. Additional improvements and bug fixes are also included in the update.

From 2K:

General

Stability and performance improvements
Addressed reported concerns of the inability to launch MyRISE
Addressed reported concerns of Deletion Utility instability
Addressed reported issues with Sensational Sherri and Shawn Michaels' attires when used as managers

The Island (XBX/PS5)

Addressed reported concerns of incorrect Superstar portraits displaying when loading into matches

Gameplay

Addressed reported concerns of the first entrants in a WarGames match remaining outside of the ring
Addressed reported concerns of Chain Wrestling not triggering
Addressed reported concerns of the LED barricades not displaying appropriate damage

Create

Addressed reported concerns related to coloring to custom images

Former WWE Star Maven Reveals Pay Increase from One-Night GM Role​

​In a recent YouTube video, Maven discussed his experience as the one-night General Manager on the November 15, 2004, episode of WWE Monda [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 09, 2025 03:19PM


Tags: #wwe #wwe 2k25 #wwe games

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π