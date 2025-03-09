Charges Dropped Against Former AEW Wrestler Bear Boulder

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Charges will not be filed against former AEW star Bear Boulder, real name Thomas Wansaw, who was arrested in January 2025 following allegations of domestic battery by strangulation. The case has been closed, and no charges will be pursued.

A filing from Katrina Teressa Mosciski, Assistant State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida, states:

“COMES NOW the State of Florida, by and through the undersigned Assistant State Attorney and states that: 1. From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution. 2. This action is taken to clear the records and to release subject’s bond if any has been posted responsive to the above charge(s). If in custody, defendant should be released. PROVIDED THERE ARE NO OTHER CHARGES OR HOLDS AGAINST HIM.”

The victim had filed a statement on January 15, requesting the State Attorney’s office not to prosecute Wansaw and sought dismissal of the charges. This document was added to the court records on February 28.

Bear Boulder was part of the Iron Savages tag team alongside Bear Bronson until his termination earlier this year. Bronson has not appeared for AEW or Ring of Honor since the reported incident. His only match since then occurred in March at a Beyond Wrestling event.