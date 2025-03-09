WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ryback Wants to Retire Goldberg in His Final Match in 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to step into the ring for his final match in 2025, and one former WWE Intercontinental Champion has his sights set on ending the career of the legendary Hall of Famer.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has expressed his desire to be Goldberg’s final opponent. When asked on social media about a potential in-ring return, Ryback made his intentions clear, stating:

“That’s easy. Retire Bill Goldberg and then I can worry about the new blood and that’s the last bite. Feed me more.”

Despite hinting at a wrestling comeback for years, Ryback has not competed since 2016, the year he departed WWE. His attempts to gauge fan interest through social media polls have consistently resulted in fans making it clear they do not want to see him return to the ring.

Beyond his aspirations of retiring Goldberg, Ryback has also been vocal about his grievances with WWE. Among his many accusations, he has claimed that Triple H altered a storyline to intentionally derail his career, though he has not provided any evidence to support his allegations.

 
 
 
 
 
