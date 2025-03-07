AEW and WWE Set for Another Showdown as Double or Nothing and NXT Battleground Clash in May

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The next showdown between AEW and WWE is set to take place on the final weekend of May, with both promotions scheduling major events on the same night.

AEW has officially announced that this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view will be held at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, May 25. This marks the first time in the event’s history that it will take place outside of Las Vegas, excluding the pandemic-era shows held in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, WWE has plans for a packed weekend of its own. According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, NBC’s next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to air on May 24. Additionally, WWE is reportedly planning to hold its NXT Battleground premium live event the following night on Sunday, May 25, putting it in direct competition with AEW Double or Nothing.

Traditionally, AEW schedules its pay-per-view events on Sundays outside of the NFL season, shifting to Saturdays during football season. However, following a scheduling conflict in December—when WWE ran a house show in the same city on the same date as AEW’s Worlds End PPV—AEW has been more discreet about revealing its event dates.

With both Double or Nothing and NXT Battleground taking place on the same night, fans can expect yet another heated battle between AEW and WWE for viewership supremacy.