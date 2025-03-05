WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Cora Jade’s WWE NXT Match Stopped After Sudden Injury Scare

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 05, 2025

Cora Jade’s WWE NXT Match Stopped After Sudden Injury Scare

A match on WWE NXT was abruptly stopped on Tuesday night after Cora Jade sustained an injury during her bout against Jordynne Grace.

The incident occurred when Grace had Jade positioned in the corner. Jade appeared to communicate something to the referee as Grace stepped back, prompting an immediate match stoppage. Lilian Garcia, who was serving as the night’s ring announcer, then informed the audience that Jade was unable to continue, awarding the victory to Grace via referee stoppage.

Following the match, Jade took to social media to reassure fans, stating that her knees were "all good" and that she simply "got rocked for a sec" during the contest.

JBL Recalls Vince McMahon’s Refusal to Feature Vince Russo on WWE Programming

During a recent Q&A session on the Something To Wrestle With podcast, JBL addressed a listener’s inquiry about whether Vince McMah [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 05, 2025 04:55AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #cora jade

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π