Cora Jade’s WWE NXT Match Stopped After Sudden Injury Scare

A match on WWE NXT was abruptly stopped on Tuesday night after Cora Jade sustained an injury during her bout against Jordynne Grace.

The incident occurred when Grace had Jade positioned in the corner. Jade appeared to communicate something to the referee as Grace stepped back, prompting an immediate match stoppage. Lilian Garcia, who was serving as the night’s ring announcer, then informed the audience that Jade was unable to continue, awarding the victory to Grace via referee stoppage.

Following the match, Jade took to social media to reassure fans, stating that her knees were "all good" and that she simply "got rocked for a sec" during the contest.