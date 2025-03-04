The Hardy Boyz Set to Appear on Tonight's NXT Episode

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has announced that The Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff Hardy, will appear on the March 4 episode of NXT. The Hardys, who currently hold the TNA World Tag Team Championship, are scheduled to defend their titles against Fraxiom (NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom) at the NXT Roadblock special on March 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The March 4 NXT episode will also feature North American Champion Tony D’Angelo defending his title against Shawn Spears. Additionally, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will face Sol Ruca and Zaria in tag team action, and Kelani Jordan will compete against Jaida Parker.