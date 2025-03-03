CM Punk's WWE Schedule Altered Ahead of WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

CM Punk's WWE schedule has undergone significant changes as WrestleMania 41 approaches. Following his participation in the Elimination Chamber match on March 1, 2025, where John Cena emerged victorious, Punk's upcoming appearances have been adjusted.

Initially, Punk was advertised for several Raw and SmackDown events, including Raw shows on March 24 in Glasgow and March 31 in London. However, WWE's official website now lists him only for the March 17 Raw in Brussels, with the Glasgow and London Raw dates removed. He remains scheduled for SmackDown episodes on March 21 in Bologna, Italy, and March 28 in London. Additionally, Punk is set to face World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in a steel cage match on March 29 in Vienna, Austria, as part of WWE's Road to WrestleMania live tour. WWE has also deleted social media posts promoting Punk for the Raw events from which he has been removed.

These adjustments have sparked speculation among fans regarding Punk's role at WrestleMania 41. While he is expected to compete in a triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, his recent schedule changes have left some uncertainty about his path to the event.