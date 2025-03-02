The Rock & John Cena’s Potential Heel Faction: 5 WWE Stars Who Could Join

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena and The Rock are two of WWE’s biggest icons, and with speculation rampan about a potential heel faction forming around them, the wrestling world is buzzing with possibilities. If this group comes to fruition, it could become one of the most dominant forces in WWE history. Here are five WWE superstars who could be the perfect additions to this powerhouse stable.

1. Austin Theory

Austin Theory has long been touted as the “next big thing” in WWE, but he has struggled to break into the top tier. Aligning with Cena and The Rock could give him the credibility boost he needs. With Theory’s brash personality and natural arrogance, he could serve as the young, cocky enforcer of the group, learning from two of the greatest of all time while adding a fresh, youthful energy to the faction.

2. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has already made waves in The Bloodline, but if tensions within Roman Reigns’ family continue to rise, he may look elsewhere for leadership. A jump to a Cena-Rock-led faction would position Solo as an unstoppable powerhouse. His no-nonsense style would make him the perfect enforcer, ensuring that anyone who crosses the group faces serious consequences.

3. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been hinting at a character shift for months, growing more aggressive and disillusioned with the WWE landscape. A heel turn under Cena and The Rock’s guidance could finally give him the dominant, ruthless edge he has been craving. As a former WWE Champion, McIntyre brings instant legitimacy to any group he joins, and his hard-hitting style would mesh well with a faction built around dominance.

4. Carmelo Hayes

A rising star in NXT, Carmelo Hayes has already shown he has the charisma, in-ring ability, and confidence to succeed on the main roster. If he were to debut under the mentorship of Cena and The Rock, he could immediately be catapulted into the spotlight. Hayes’ cocky persona and “big money” attitude could fit well within a faction focused on control and supremacy.

5. Rhea Ripley

A faction with The Rock and John Cena would not be complete without a dominant female presence, and Rhea Ripley fits the bill perfectly. As one of WWE’s most imposing and decorated female superstars, Ripley has already proven she can stand toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Her hard-hitting style, ruthless attitude, and willingness to bend the rules make her a natural fit for a faction focused on power and dominance. She could serve as the group’s ultimate enforcer, ensuring that no one—male or female—stands in their way.

Could This Be WWE’s Next Mega Faction?

If John Cena and The Rock truly commit to forming a faction, it could change the landscape of WWE for years to come. Whether they choose to align with established stars or rising talents, their presence alone guarantees that this group would be a force to be reckoned with.

Who would you like to see join?