The Rock on John Cena’s Shocking Heel Turn: ‘You Live for Moments Like That’

WWE Elimination Chamber ended in shocking fashion as John Cena turned heel, aligning himself with The Rock and brutally attacking Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Cena and Travis Scott held Rhodes down while The Rock viciously whipped the bloodied champion with a weight belt, leaving the Toronto crowd stunned.

Speaking at the WWE Elimination Chamber Post-Show, The Rock reflected on the moment and Cena’s betrayal.

"It was an amazing moment. We as entertainers, whether in pro wrestling or film or television, you really live for moments like that where you can hopefully create something that can be very compelling and moving for the audience and take 38,000 strong in Toronto and what we have collectively thought about and talked about in the back, before and certainly after this moment, no one knew really what was going to happen. Maybe if you called it, but for the most part, I thought the moment was incredible and I personally love that. I have been around the block in terms of being a pro wrestler. I love this business. What I felt tonight, and I have been a part of some really phenomenal professional wrestling angles, and as a kid growing up, I have seen some amazing pro wrestling angles. I felt like tonight stood beside all of those that were iconic angles," The Rock said.