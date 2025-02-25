WWE & Cody Rhodes Lawsuit Update: Latest Developments

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A new update has emerged on the lawsuit involving Cody Rhodes, WWE, and Fanatics. Filed in 2024 by musician Wesley Eisold of the band American Nightmare, the suit claims “trademark infringement, breach of contract, and intentional interference with contractual relations.” Eisold holds a registered trademark for American Nightmare for music and merchandise since 2016.

In March 2019, Rhodes applied to trademark “The American Nightmare” for wrestling. Eisold, who had registered a similar trademark earlier, opposed Rhodes' application. The parties reached a settlement in March 2021, permitting Rhodes to register the trademark while he was under contract to AEW.

According to the settlement, Rhodes can use “American Nightmare” on merchandise as long as his name, likeness, or wrestling imagery is at least 75% larger than the “American Nightmare” text. Rhodes paid Eisold $30,000 to secure this right.

However, Eisold now alleges Rhodes, WWE, and Fanatics have breached this agreement by selling merchandise that does not adhere to these conditions. He argues some merchandise features the American Nightmare phrase too prominently, leading to confusion among fans.

Eisold is seeking “damages of at least $150,000, as well as treble damages of up to $300,000 related to federal trademark infringement.” As reported by PWInsider, WWE, Rhodes, and Fanatics have been granted an extension to respond to the lawsuit, with a new deadline of Monday, April 7.