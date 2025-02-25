WWE Raw Holds Steady on Netflix with 2.8 Million Viewers for February 17 Episode

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The latest episode of WWE Raw on Netflix maintained its viewership from the previous week. According to Netflix’s weekly Top 10 report released on Tuesday for the week ending February 23, the February 17 episode of Raw amassed 2.8 million viewers, with a total of 5.5 million hours watched.

This viewership figure is identical to that of the February 3 episode, marking it as tied for the lowest-viewed Raw since the show’s debut on Netflix. Despite this, Raw secured a spot in the Top 10 rankings in eight countries, including Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Among English-language TV shows for the week, Raw placed at #10 on Netflix’s chart. The episode trailed behind several notable programs, including American Murder: Gabby Petito (31.3 million views in its debut week), Zero Day (19.1 million in its first week), The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (5.5 million in its first week), Love Is Blind Season 8 (5.0 million in its second week), Cobra Kai Season 6 (3.6 million in its ninth week), Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 11 (3.3 million in its first week), The Night Agent Season 2 (2.9 million in its fifth week), Court of Gold (2.8 million in its first week), and Apple Cider Vinegar (2.8 million in its third week).

Since launching on Netflix at the start of the year, Raw has averaged 3.457 million viewers per week for new episodes.