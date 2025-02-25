WWE Teams Up with Nissin Foods for Elimination Chamber Sponsorship

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has announced a partnership with Nissin Foods, making Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK the presenting partner for WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. As part of this collaboration, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK will sponsor the Men's Elimination Chamber match featuring WWE Superstars Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Damian Priest, and John Cena, marking his final match in this event.

Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK, the brand’s spiciest ramen offering, will gain considerable exposure across WWE platforms, including a match sponsorship at WrestleMania 41, integrations on Raw and SmackDown, and features on WWE’s e-gaming channel, UpUpDownDown, along with sponsored WWE Playback episodes and social media promotions.

“Nissin Foods is home to a variety of classic brands, and we are excited for Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK to present Elimination Chamber to a worldwide audience,” stated Grant Norris-Jones from TKO. Priscila Stanton from Nissin Foods USA added, “WWE fans crave intensity and excitement, and we're bringing that same fiery thrill to their taste buds.”

Recently, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK introduced limited-edition packaging featuring WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan, available at retailers nationwide. Fans will also have a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to WrestleMania 41 through the “Can You Handle The Heat Sweepstakes.”