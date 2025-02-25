Mike Santana Set to Face Oro Mensah on February 27 TNA iMPACT!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Wrestling has announced that Mike Santana will compete on the February 27 episode of TNA iMPACT! His opponent has been revealed as Oro Mensah. Santana has been at odds with Mustafa Ali, who recently returned to the company.

The current lineup for the February 27 episode of TNA iMPACT! includes:

⚡Oba Femi & The Hardy Boys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. The System (Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards)

⚡Tessa Blanchard to compete or be fired

⚡Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan

⚡Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian

⚡Mike Santana vs. Oro Mensah

Catch all the action this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV in the US, Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world.