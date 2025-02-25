TNA Star Wants Dream Match Against AJ Styles

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mike Santana has set his sights on a high-profile showdown with WWE’s AJ Styles, but he wants the match to take place in a TNA Wrestling ring.

With the ongoing multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling, stars from both promotions have already made cross-brand appearances, sparking speculation about potential dream matches. Given Styles' deep history with TNA, many fans have discussed the possibility of "The Phenomenal One" making a return to the company where he became a household name.

Santana has now put himself forward as a possible opponent should Styles step back into a TNA ring.

Speaking on the MuscleManMalcolm podcast, Santana made it clear that facing Styles is one of his ultimate goals, recognizing him as the face of TNA Wrestling.

“AJ Styles. TNA was the place that put me on the map, as far as a big audience, and he is hands down the face of TNA,” Santana said.

“He is the number one homegrown talent, and I consider myself one of those homegrown talents from TNA.

“He is one of the best in the world, and for me to be able to go head-to-head with him and elevate myself and learn from him, I think it would be amazing.

“To me, that’s my ultimate…I just had a dream match with KENTA, he was one of them, and AJ Styles is definitely another one. I want it in a TNA ring.”

Styles' legacy in TNA Wrestling is undeniable. He first signed with the company in May 2002, when it was known as NWA: Total Nonstop Action, and remained a cornerstone of the promotion until his departure in December 2013. After a stint on the independent scene, including a notable run in Ring of Honor, Styles made his highly anticipated WWE debut in January 2016.

Throughout his career, Styles has achieved Grand Slam Champion status in both TNA Wrestling and WWE, solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest of all time.

Santana, who returned to TNA Wrestling in April 2024 after departing AEW the previous month, is now making it known that he wants a marquee matchup against Styles should the opportunity arise.