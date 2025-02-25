WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Hardys Return to WWE NXT Tonight in Cincinnati, Episode Preview

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 25, 2025

The journey to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 intensifies tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE NXT airs live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

The February 25, 2025, episode features a compelling lineup:

The Hardys vs. No Quarter Catch Crew: Veteran duo Matt and Jeff Hardy return to a WWE ring to face Myles Borne and Tavion Heights.

Moose (c) vs. Lexis King: In a cross-promotional bout, TNA X-Division Champion Moose defends his title against NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King.

Ricky Saints & Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee & Ethan Page: Newcomer Ricky Saints teams with Je’Von Evans to take on the established duo of Wes Lee and Ethan Page.

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Karmen Petrovic: Newly crowned NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends her title against Karmen Petrovic.

