The Hardys Return to WWE NXT Tonight in Cincinnati, Episode Preview

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 25, 2025

The journey to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 intensifies tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE NXT airs live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

The February 25, 2025, episode features a compelling lineup:

⚡The Hardys vs. No Quarter Catch Crew: Veteran duo Matt and Jeff Hardy return to a WWE ring to face Myles Borne and Tavion Heights.

⚡Moose (c) vs. Lexis King: In a cross-promotional bout, TNA X-Division Champion Moose defends his title against NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King.

⚡Ricky Saints & Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee & Ethan Page: Newcomer Ricky Saints teams with Je’Von Evans to take on the established duo of Wes Lee and Ethan Page.

⚡Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Karmen Petrovic: Newly crowned NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends her title against Karmen Petrovic.