Vince McMahon Rumored to Be Rebuilding His Wrestling Empire—Could FOX Be Involved?

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Conrad Thompson and Eric Bischoff discussed growing speculation regarding Vince McMahon's next move in the wrestling industry. Thompson revealed he had heard whispers that McMahon was potentially reassembling former WWE executives and even reaching out to experienced wrestling production staff, including cameramen.

While these rumors remain unconfirmed, the conversation took an interesting turn when Thompson and Bischoff speculated on whether FOX might be positioning itself as a potential partner in a new wrestling venture. Given that FOX previously held the broadcast rights to WWE SmackDown before the company transitioned back to the USA Network, the notion of FOX reentering the wrestling business raises questions about feasibility and interest.

Thompson candidly addressed the topic:

“You know, you mentioned earlier, there’s been lots of speculation, lots of rumor and innuendo about Vince McMahon starting a company. Should I say the quiet part out loud? There’s been lots of whispers. You’ve heard the same things that I have. I don’t know what’s real and what’s not, but allegedly, Vince McMahon’s people have made contact with people who have experienced shooting wrestling, maybe cameramen. And allegedly. I don’t know if this is real or not, but the rumor mill, the whispers, say perhaps FOX is holding a spot. Wow. And I think to myself, self, that doesn’t sound real. That sounds like bullshit, as my dad would say.”

Thompson added that he found it peculiar to see McMahon attending the Super Bowl, questioning if there could be a deeper connection between McMahon’s rumored project and the network hosting the event. He further speculated:

“Wait a minute, was the Super Bowl on FOX? Because I think it was. Now I’m not saying anything, but I am saying we’ve heard rumors that Vince has a studio and that he’s hired a bunch of former WWE executives, and then we’re hearing rumors that he’s had conversations with cameramen who have experience shooting wrestling, which seems awfully specific.”

Bischoff, who has firsthand experience with the business strategies of major networks and McMahon himself, admitted he had also heard fragments of these rumors but remained skeptical about the logistics. While he acknowledged the speculation made some sense, he was not convinced it told the full story.

“There’s too many things that make sense in this rumor. Makes sense. You’ve connected some dots that are definitely dots and worthy of connectivity. But it’s not the complete picture because there’s a couple of other things that would have to happen that I just can’t imagine happening.”

Both men expressed doubts that FOX, after exiting its deal with WWE, would be eager to dive into another wrestling investment. However, Bischoff did float a fascinating possibility—what if FOX were not merely a broadcaster but a financial stakeholder in McMahon’s rumored project?

“Now, this is another dot I could connect. What if FOX is a partner and not a distribution partner? What if they’re building their own version, and they’re gonna own it? They’re gonna own it, and they’re going to have it internet…..I’m not there yet, because that’s a giant freaking leap, but I’m not gonna totally discount it either.”

Thompson responded by emphasizing the unpredictability of the wrestling business and the persistent nature of these rumors.

“That’s what’s fun about wrestling. You know, what’s possible, that is right now probably the biggest what if. And although most of us would say, ‘What are the odds that’s going to happen?’”

While this remains pure speculation at this stage, the idea of McMahon re-entering the wrestling business with FOX as a potential partner is an intriguing scenario. The discussion comes at a time when McMahon remains embroiled in legal issues, including a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, who has accused him of sexual assault and trafficking during her time with WWE. These allegations continue to cast a shadow over McMahon’s legacy, making any potential comeback even more complex.

As always, the wrestling world thrives on speculation, and while nothing is confirmed, the whispers surrounding McMahon’s future continue to fuel conversations about what could come next.