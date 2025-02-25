FOX Denies Any Involvement in Vince McMahon’s Alleged Return to Wrestling

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Vince McMahon’s potential return to the wrestling business continues to generate speculation, but if he is planning a new venture, it will not involve FOX.

McMahon resigned from WWE and TKO in January 2024 following sexual assault and trafficking allegations made by former employee Janel Grant. Despite the scandal, reports emerged in late 2024 that McMahon was preparing to launch a new entertainment company.

On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Conrad Thompson and Eric Bischoff discussed the rumors surrounding McMahon’s possible new company. Thompson claimed he had heard “whispers” that McMahon was reaching out to former WWE executives and wrestling cameramen, fueling speculation that the project could involve pro wrestling.

Adding to the intrigue, Thompson mentioned an unverified rumor that FOX might be involved in McMahon’s plans. He found it notable that McMahon was allegedly in discussions with wrestling cameramen but initially dismissed the idea as mere speculation. However, he also questioned why McMahon attended this year’s Super Bowl, which was broadcast on FOX. Seeking Bischoff’s thoughts, Thompson asked whether he believed there was any truth to the rumors or if it was simply a conspiracy theory.

Bischoff admitted that he had heard similar talk and found it plausible that McMahon could be seeking another opportunity in the wrestling business. However, he struggled to understand why FOX would have any interest in working with McMahon.

Despite the speculation, it appears that FOX has no involvement in McMahon’s rumored plans. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that a FOX spokesperson denied any partnership between the network and McMahon.

“There is a report that Vince McMahon might start a wrestling company with Fox as a partner. If McMahon is planning that or not, I don’t know, but the Fox part is not true, according to a network spokesman,” Marchand wrote on Twitter/X.

While McMahon’s future in the wrestling industry remains uncertain, at least one thing is now clear—FOX will not be part of any potential comeback.