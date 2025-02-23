Ryan Nemeth Files Lawsuit Against AEW and CM Punk Over Alleged Backstage Assault

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ryan Nemeth has officially filed a lawsuit against All Elite Wrestling (AEW), its president Tony Khan, and former AEW star CM Punk (Phil Brooks), citing allegations of assault and breach of contract stemming from a backstage incident in 2023.

According to multiple reports, Nemeth's lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on February 14, 2025. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that the suit includes claims of "assault, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective advantage."

The lawsuit traces back to a backstage confrontation on June 21, 2023, between Nemeth and Punk. Just days earlier, following Punk’s AEW return on the debut episode of Collision on June 17, Nemeth had posted on social media, referring to someone as “Literally the softest man alive,” a comment widely believed to be aimed at Punk. Reports suggest Punk later confronted Nemeth over the remark.

Two months later, in August 2023, Nemeth was reportedly among several wrestlers sent home from an AEW Collision taping in Greensboro, North Carolina, due to Punk’s concerns about potential backstage tensions. In September 2023, Nemeth escalated the issue by filing a formal complaint with AEW executives regarding the company's handling of the situation.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer acknowledged Nemeth’s legal action, stating, “Ryan Nemeth filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against AEW and Phil Brooks. We’ve had several stories over the last two years covering this case.”

The lawsuit marks another chapter in the ongoing fallout from CM Punk’s tumultuous tenure in AEW, which ended when the company terminated his contract in September 2023 following another backstage altercation at All In London.