Angel Garza and Wife Zaide Lozano Celebrate the Arrival of Their Second Child

Angel Garza and Zaide Lozano have welcomed a new member to their growing family.

On Saturday, Garza shared the joyous news of the birth of their second child, Alia Atenea. The couple’s newest arrival joins her older sister, Dara, who was born in July 2022.

Wrestling fans may remember Garza and Lozano’s engagement, which took place in dramatic fashion after Garza won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Following his victory over Lio Rush at the December 11, 2019, taping at Full Sail University, Garza proposed to Lozano in the middle of the ring, receiving an outpouring of cheers from the crowd. Lozano later made a WWE appearance in 2020 on an episode of Raw, where she portrayed a ringside photographer who was swept up in the moment with a kiss from Garza during his entrance. The couple officially tied the knot in June 2020.

Garza remains an active competitor in WWE, having signed a new three-year contract with the company last summer. He originally joined WWE in 2019 and transitioned to the main roster in 2020. Most recently, Garza competed on the February 14 edition of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Humberto in a hard-fought match against The Motor City Machine Guns.

Congratulations to the happy couple!