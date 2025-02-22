Frustration Grows in AEW Over Tony Khan's Refusal to Hold Production Meetings

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During the February 19th, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa confronted Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford with a steel chair. However, fans found the segment awkward since Rosa simply stood in the ring until Bayne and Ford left. Many believe she would excel in other promotions.

Richie Vargas tweeted: “Thunder Rosa needs to get the hell out of AEW, man… I'm not even saying for her to go to WWE, this woman can literally thrive anywhere else but here. If this wasn't the case of a forgotten spot, which I hope it was, they just made her look like a chump.”

On F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez commented, “The bigger story here than this was just such a f*cking disaster is not a week goes by, not one week goes by where I don’t hear from somebody in AEW saying, ‘Why the f*ck don’t we have production meetings? We need production meetings. Things happen on every show where if we had a production meeting, they wouldn’t happen.’ But Tony [Khan] refuses to do production meetings, and here we are.”

