WWE WrestleMania 42 Heads to New Orleans, The Rock Reflects on the Decision

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes with a challenge unlike any other. Addressing Rhodes directly, The Rock declared that he wanted Cody to be “his champion” and vowed to elevate him to unprecedented heights, ensuring a prosperous future for his children.

However, the offer came with a chilling demand—The Rock wanted Cody’s soul.

The electrifying exchange ended with The Rock instructing Rhodes to think it over and provide his answer at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

Following the show, The Rock addressed the media in a post-SmackDown scrum, where he acknowledged that his interaction with Cody Rhodes might not necessarily lead to a match at WrestleMania 42.

The Rock on New Orleans Hosting WrestleMania 42

During the media session, The Rock spoke about WWE’s decision to bring WrestleMania 42 to New Orleans, a city with deep ties to his wrestling heritage.

“New Orleans for us as a company and a brand, as WWE, has always been an amazing city dating back from when I had the privilege of lacing up the boots and running around, and raising an eyebrow, dropping People’s Elbows on some fools around here,” The Rock stated.

He reflected on the city’s wrestling history, mentioning legends like Junkyard Dog and Michael Hayes, and emphasized that the decision to host WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans was an easy one.

“As we look as a company, we start to look at geographically, where’s a great destination point to bring fans? And where can we hold a two-day event, that’s WrestleMania, that can be robust and not only bring a lot of dollars and jobs and opportunities to the city, but also a great city that’s been so good to us over the years? So the decision was a fairly easy decision once we did the diligence. And I was happy to go out there tonight and make that big announcement.”

Original Plan to Announce WrestleMania 42

The Rock also revealed that WWE had originally planned to announce WrestleMania 42’s location during Super Bowl LIX, but logistical hurdles prevented the reveal.

“We were — and I’ll share this with you. We were going to be part of the Super Bowl and make the announcement at the Super Bowl that we were coming here to New Orleans. We had a couple of hiccups that we couldn’t make that happen. But in any event, we’re here now and the improvements made to the Dome played a great factor into what we’re doing.”

The Rock on His Segment with Cody Rhodes

Discussing his intense SmackDown moment with Rhodes, The Rock shared his excitement over stepping into the role of "The Final Boss" and creating an unpredictable narrative.

“With Cody? Oh, I love that. I gotta’ tell you. For those of you guys that don’t know, I grew up in the world of pro wrestling. My dad, my grandfather, and to be able to come back in this way as the Final Boss and to be able to get in the Final Boss’ skin and be able to become that in this venue here in New Orleans? And really, I think, take the audience on a fun experience and ride where I’m singing, I’m dropping the announcement of WrestleMania, here we come 2026, I’m singing, ‘Oh when the Saints come marching in…’ Then I tell them, ‘You can’t sing with me!’ Then bring Cody Rhodes come out and offer him this big ideology of, ‘You know, you are our champion and you’re amazing but I want so much more for you.’ And then at the end, the Final Boss says, ‘I want your soul.’”

He emphasized that his dynamic with Cody does not necessarily have to lead to a match.

“And I think what that does in this wild, crazy world of pro wrestling is that to me, it just becomes something that’s unpredictable. In the world of pro wrestling, as we all know, everything will culminate to a match. Whatever happens, it will all end up in the ring. What I really love about this rare air space that we’ve gotten to with the character of the Final Boss, is like this White Whale unicorn. With the Final Boss and Cody Rhodes, it’s not about the WWE Title, it’s not about having a match. It’s not about punching or kicking or bleeding or any of that that is so a part of this world. It never has to culminate to a match. That’s a really special place to be I think, like creatively, and just think character-wise and how much fun you can have.”

The Rock also acknowledged the personal significance of working with Rhodes, given their family histories.

“I grew up in the business, as did Cody. His dad and my dad were friends, they’re no longer with us. But to be able to have a storyline with two characters who are very popular — to never have to get in the ring for a match but still hold this really unique, compelling, and off-putting and kinda weird, ‘He wants his soul, what does that mean?’ I loved it, I loved every minute. And Cody did too as well. We had a few tequilas after tonight.”

With Elimination Chamber on the horizon, all eyes will be on Cody Rhodes as he delivers his response to The Rock’s ominous demand.