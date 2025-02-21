WWE Hosting Post-SmackDown Press Conference in New Orleans

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE will hold a post-show press conference following a highly anticipated episode of SmackDown tonight. Dave Meltzer confirmed the press conference will take place in New Orleans at 11 p.m. Eastern, as reported by WrestleVotes.

The Rock is making his return to SmackDown and hinted at having a special announcement for New Orleans, with speculation he may reveal the city as the host for WrestleMania 42 in 2026. While The Rock's participation in WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this April is still uncertain, fans may receive updates tonight. He recently shared a video showcasing a Rolex watch given to him by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes before their tag match last year at WrestleMania.

NEW ORLEANS, the Final Boss has arrived ✈️ This exact Rolex was the gift from our @WWE Champion @CodyRhodes to me, about 5 hours before our Wrestlemania match at WM40. Its time. #smackdown #live #tonight @usanetwork 8ET/7CT

A match between Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae has also been added to the SmackDown card. Here’s the full lineup:

⚡The Rock appears

⚡WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) defend against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

⚡Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

⚡Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

⚡Non-title match: WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae