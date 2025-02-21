Brock Rechsteiner, Son of Scott Steiner, Joins WWE with NIL Deal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Scott Steiner's son, Brock Rechsteiner, has signed a NIL deal with WWE. Triple H reached out to offer him a WWE Next In Line opportunity. Brock plays football for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks with one season remaining in his collegiate career.

Brandon Rechsteiner spoke to Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald about his brother’s aspirations. He believes Brock will be a WWE superstar, stating, “So my brother, he’ll be a superstar in the WWE, for sure. Growing up, I was the big WWE fan. I had every action figure. I was the biggest WWE fan.” He reminisced about his childhood dreams while emphasizing his brother's talent and charisma akin to their father's.

Brandon also shared hopes for himself in basketball while supporting Brock's journey. He mentioned that Brock recently attended the WWE Royal Rumble with other NIL athletes.

Bron Breakker, son of Rick Steiner, continues the Steiner legacy as the WWE Intercontinental Champion.