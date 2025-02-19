WWE Considering AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor for WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025. Recent reports suggest that WWE is considering a first-time WrestleMania matchup between AJ Styles and Finn Balor. Their last singles encounter occurred on SmackDown in 2023. AJ Styles made his return from injury at the Royal Rumble.

In a recent SportsKeeda Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes discussed potential plans for WrestleMania 41, stating:

"I could see it [Dominik Mysterio vs. Balor]. I do not think it will happen. You know, I have heard potentially AJ Styles, if it is not Bron Breakker, for Finn in a singles match [for the] first-time ever at WrestleMania. So I do believe, as we reported last week, I do believe the undercard is still being worked on. So, unfortunately, these talents fall into the WrestleMania undercard, so I think a lot of shuffling is still going on there."