The Men’s And Women’s WWE ID Championship Belts Revealed

In October 2024, WWE unveiled WWE Independent Development (WWE ID), a groundbreaking program designed to offer independent wrestlers a pathway to a potential career within the company. This initiative aims to identify, support, and develop talent from the independent wrestling scene, providing them with world-class training, development, and mentorship.

As part of WWE ID, several prominent wrestling schools have received official designation, including Booker T's Reality of Wrestling in Houston, Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, and Seth Rollins' Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa. These institutions are among the first to collaborate with WWE under this program, offering enhanced developmental opportunities to their trainees and existing talent.

Additionally, WWE ID will identify top independent wrestling prospects, granting them an official "WWE ID Prospect" status. These individuals will receive support in their developmental journey through financial opportunities, access to world-class facilities, and mentorship from experienced professionals. Fans can follow the progress of these prospects through curated, behind-the-scenes content and match highlights showcased across WWE's social platforms.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, "WWE ID is the latest in our efforts to identify and support the journey of up-and-coming wrestlers, in turn raising the profile of and strengthening the independent wrestling ecosystem."

While specific details about the WWE ID Championship belts have not been disclosed, the program's launch signifies WWE's commitment to fostering new talent and strengthening its connection with the independent wrestling community.