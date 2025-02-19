Maureen Marella, Widow of WWE Legend Gorilla Monsoon, Passes Away at 85

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Maureen Marella, the widow of wrestling icon Gorilla Monsoon and mother of late WWE referee Joey Marella, has passed away at the age of 85.

According to her obituary, Maureen passed away peacefully on Sunday in her New Jersey retirement community. Her funeral service is scheduled to take place this Saturday at Lakeview Memorial Park.

Maureen and Gorilla Monsoon, whose real name was Robert Marella, married in 1959 and spent four decades together, raising three children. However, she endured significant personal loss over the years, first with the tragic passing of her son Joey Marella in 1994 due to a car accident and later with the death of her husband in 1999 from complications related to diabetes.

Her passing marks the end of an era for the Marella family, who played a pivotal role in professional wrestling history.