WWE SmackDown Ratings Drop Against NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 19, 2025

Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw a decline in both ratings and viewership as it faced competition from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. According to Programming Insider, Friday’s broadcast drew a 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.384 million viewers. This marks a 12.5% drop in the demo and an 8.2% decline in total audience compared to the previous week’s 0.48 rating and 1.507 million viewers.

The 0.42 demo rating was the lowest for SmackDown since the January 17 episode, which posted the same number. Meanwhile, the total viewership of 1.384 million represents the smallest audience since December 20, when the show attracted 1.326 million viewers.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which aired in direct competition, slightly edged out SmackDown in the key demographic with a 0.43 rating but drew fewer viewers overall at 1.208 million.

So far in 2025, SmackDown has averaged a 0.446 demo rating and 1.470 million viewers. This is a significant drop from the same point in 2024, when the show was still airing on FOX, where it averaged a 0.697 demo rating and 2.477 million viewers.

Source: programminginsider.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ratings

