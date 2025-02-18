WWE NXT Results - February 18, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on NXT... Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend collide with Zaria and Sol Ruca, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo looks to get revenge against Shawn Spears, Kelani Jorda, Jaida Parker and Karmen Petrovic square off in a No 1 Contender Triple Threat Match, a contract signing said to change the landscape of NXT takes place and more!

NXT kicks off with a recap of Vengeance Day.

Oba Femi is seen arriving at the Performance Center and he makes his way out to the ring. He gets on the mic and says it's time to get down to business. He discusses the four masked men who attacked him after Vengeance Day. He asks them to come out and finish what they started. The arena goes black and the TNA X-Division Champion, Moose, comes out. Moose gets on the mic and tells Femi that he's the one man Femi cannot rule over. Femi says maybe that's the case in his bubble but in NXT he is undeniable. Moose says it has to happen, Femi -vs- Moose. Femi tells him not to worry because it will.

Jordynne Grace and Ricky Starks are shown arriving to the arena.

Eddy Thorpe talks to Ava backstage when Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors come up to them and invite them to a party. Thorpe talks smack about Andre Chase and Dixon challenges Thorpe to a match.

Match 1 - Women's North American Championship No 1 Contender's Match: Jaida Parker -vs- Karmen Petrovic w/Ashante "Thee" Adonis -vs- Kelani Jordan



All three women run at each other and Jordan and Parker start with punches until Petrovic joins in. A couple of pinning attempts and Petrovic is sent out of the ring. Jordan drop kicks Parker in the ring and Petrovic gets back in the ring and gets caught up in the ropes and set outside the ring. Jordan moonsaults out onto both Parker and Petrovic. Parker is sent back in the ring first and Jordan slams Petrovic into the barricade. Parker and Jordan trade punches in the middle of the ring and Parker gets Jordan down with a right hand. Parker chokes out Jordan on the ropes and suplexes her a couple times and covers for a near fall and we cut to commercial.

Back to the action, Parker is beating up both women and slams Petrovic onto Jordan. Parker collides with Jordan in the corner and both Jordan and Parker start punching each other. Parker hits a flapjack suplex on Jordan and Petrovic attacks Parker and beats on Parker on the ropes. Jordan intercepts Petrovic and gets her tangled up in the ropes and lands on her off the middle rope. Parker knocks down Jordan and Jordan counters a suplex and slams her down and covers for a two count. Parker catches Jordan and hangs her up at the turnbuckles and chops her and then slams down Petrovic and covers her until Jordan hits a frog splash breaking the pin. The women all chop each other in the center of the ring. Jordan slams down Parker and then sets her on the top turnbuckle. Petrovic comes by and kicks Jordan and hammers at both Parker and Jordan who are at opposite ends of the ring. Petrovic does a handstand take down on both women and covers Jordan for a two count. Parker attacks Petrovic and sends Jordan out of the ring. Petrovic comes out and Parker catches her and slams her into the apron. Back in the ring, Petrovic is laid across the ropes and Parker sits on her stomach. Ashante "Thee" Adonis pulls Petrovic out of the ring before Jordan can splash her and Parker superplexes Jordan and then does the same move to Jordan sitting on her. Adonis quickly throws Petrovic back in the ring and Petrovic rolls up Jordan for the win.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic

After the match Parker and Jordan fight outside the ring, while Petrovic and Adonis hug in the ring.

Jordynne Grace is shown walking backstage and we cut back to the ring and Fatal Influence enters the ring and attacks Petrovic.

We come back from break, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia are standing in the ring to confront Fatal Influence. A brawl ensues and Vaquer and Giulia are outnumbered and get beaten down. Jordynne Grace's music hits and she runs down and comes out and beats down Fatal Influence. After disposing of Fatal Influence, Grace gets on the mic and tells Fatal Influence that they'll fight tonight in a six woman tag match.

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo is sitting backstage, when Adriana Rizzo and Luca Crusafino come by and ask him if he's sure about his match tonight. He says he is and tells them to come with him while he gets taped up for his match.

Match 2: Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson -vs- Zaria & Sol Ruca



Legend and Ruca start the bout and Ruca and Legend dodge each other's moves. Jackson is tagged in and they double team Ruca. Jackson covers Ruca who kicks out at two. Ruca hits a suplex on Jackson and covers her for a two count. Jackson is sent to the corner and Zaria is tagged in. Jackson is double teamed and Zaria covers for a near fall. Zaria gets Jackson on her shoulders and now all four women are in the ring. Legend and Zaria now stand face to face and Zaria headbutts Legend. Ruca sends Legend out of the ring, Jackson missile dropkicks Zaria sending her out of the ring and Jackson suicide dives onto Zaria and Ruca and we get a commercial break.

We come back from commercial break, and Legend has Ruca down on the mat in a headlock and Ruca punches her way out of the hold but Legend slams down Ruca. Legend slaps Ruca in another headlock and then kicks her. Ruca fights back with punches, kicks and chops. Ruca hits a springboard crossbody and both women are down on the mat. Zaria and Jackson are tagged in. Zaria clotheslines Jackson and Legend and attacks the Meta-Girls in opposite corners. Zaria spears Legend and then suplexes Jackson and covers her for a near fall. Ruca is tagged in and Jackson is double teamed and covered until Legend breaks the pin. Legend is tagged in and Ruca hits a hurricanrana on Legend. Ruca goes for the Sol Snatcher, but fails. Jackson and Zaria are tagged in and Zaria and Ruca try to double team Jackson but she's able to fight them off and hits a DDT on Zaria and covers her for a near fall. Legend is tagged in and Zaria and Legend punch each other in the ring. They both connect with pumpkicks and both women are now laid out. Zaria and Legend headbutt each other, Zaria tries to lift up Legend but can't and Jackson is tagged in. Zaria spears Jackson and tags in Ruca. Ruca hits the Sol Snatcher on Jackson and gets the win.

Winners: Zaria & Sol Ruca

Sarah Schrieber catches up with Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe asking them about NXT - Ricky Starks walks by and Schrieber leaves that interview to talk to Stark and he says he will answer these questions in a bit.

Ava comes out to the ring with the contract for Ricky Starks. Ricky Starks comes out. Ava welcomes the hottest free agent in wrestling, and Starks thanks her and says NXT is amazing. He says before he signs he wants to get some things off his chest. He says people say being in NXT is a dream but for him it's reality. Being on the top in NXT is his reality. He says he is the man in NXT and he is going to do what he always does because the revolution begins today. Before he can sign, Ethan Page comes out with a mic. Page says he is impressed as Starks shocked the world last week by showing up in NXT and now he's signing a contract. Page asks if his contract says his first match will be a title shot. Page says he's following in Page's steps but there is one Ethan Page and that's him. Starks asks if Page is out here because he's insecure with him being here. Starks says he's here to take NXT onto a whole different number. Page says he's set the bar for new NXT talent - Starks says they should be celebrating. He tells Page Je'Von Evans will come back to whoop his ass. Page says Evans couldn't even walk out of Vengeance Day. Evans runs out and attacks Page and they start brawling out of the ring and into the crowd. Back in the ring, Starks goes to sign and Wes Lee comes out and tells Starks since he's knew he'll let it slide but there are rules and the main rule is don't disrespect Wes Lee. Lee says he wants to be the first person Starks faces. Ava says if Lee wants that he gets it. Starks says how about they do this next week - Lee tells him to sign his contract first. Lee goes to strike Starks who hits Lee first and sends him out of the ring. We see on the contract he is now called Ricky Saints.

Sarah Schrieber talks to Fraxiom about being attacked at Vengeance Day. No Quarter Catch Crew come by and say they're going for gold but want to challenge the best tag team and challenge The Hardy Boyz to a match next week.

Ricky Saints walks backstage and comes across all the tag teams of NXT laid out in the back and says this place is crazy and walks away.

Match 3: Shawn Spears w/Niko Vance, Brooks Jensen & Izzi Dame -vs- Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo w/Luca Crusafino & Adriana Rizzo



The bell rings and Spears runs out of the ring and Lorenzo attacks him outside the ring. In the ring, Spears gets Lorenzo in the corner and chops him. Lorenzo comes back with chops to Spears. Lorenzo slaps Spears and kicks him in the face and covers for a one count. Spears superkicks Lorenzo on the apron and hits a rope assisted DDT on Lorenzo. Spears kicks Lorenzo and hits a neck breaker and covers for a two count. Lorenzo punches Spears in the ring, and Spears comes back with a kick and another neck breaker. Spears mounts Lorenzo and punches him out and stomps on his head. Spears sends Lorenzo out onto the apron and Lorenzo fights back and hits a stunner on Spears. Outside the ring, Izzi Dame and Adriana Rizzo yell at each other and in the ring Lorenzo kicks and punches Spears and splashes him in the corner. Lorenzo hits a Spinebuster on Spears and then gets on the top rope and hits a missile drop kick on Spears. Spears hits a shoulder breaker suplex on Lorenzo and then hits the C4 on Lorenzo for the win.

Winner: Shawn Spears

TNA X-Division Champion, Moose, walks backstage and comes across Lexis King. King says he doesn't like how TNA superstars are showing up challenging them but not putting their titles on the line. Moose says next week he will destroy King and put his title on the line.

Andre Chase is talking to Dixon and Connors and tells them Chase U is dead and heads out to the ring.

Match 4: Andre Chase -vs- Eddy Thorpe



The men lock up at the bell and grapple around the ring. Chase chops Thorpe all over the ring and Thorpe comes back with punches to Chase. Chase splashes Thorpe and covers for a two count. Thorpe punches Chase and Chase hits a headscissors and sends Thorpe out of the ring. Chase hits a cannonball off the apron onto Thorpe and then sends Thorpe back in the ring. Chase gets kicked in the ring and slammed down and covered for a two count. Chase U students come out in the crowd and in the ring Thorpe kicks Chase and covers for a near fall. Thorpe kicks Chase and taunts Dixon and Connors. Chase slams down Thorpe and Connors and Dixon are now at ringside. Chase takes down Thorpe and hits a slam and covers for a near fall. Thorpe punches and kicks Chase and Chase connects with a punch and a Russian Leg Sweep. Chase stands in the ring confused allowing Thorpe to hit Chase from behind and covers him for a two count. Thorpe hits a suplex and an impaler and covers Chase for the win.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe

After the match, Trick Williams calls out Thorpe via video promo and says he's taking Thorpe down.

Ava and Ricky Saints talk backstage and Ethan Page comes by and tells them he's here to talk about Je'Von Evans. Wes Lee comes by and gets in Saints' face. Evans comes by and gets in Page's face and Ava makes a match for next week pitting Evans and Saints agains Lee and Page.

Matt and Jeff Hardy join the broadcast via and accept NQCC's challenge and they tell Fraxiom to watch them defeat NQCC as they're the best tag team around.

Match 5: Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace -vs- Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyz)



Henley and Vaquer start the bout and Henley is immediately slammed down and covered for a near fall. Henley punches out Vaquer and Nyx is tagged in. Vaquer is teamed up against and Nyx chokes her out in the corner. Vaquer tags in Giulia who goes to work on Nyx's arm. Giulia punches Nyx and Nyx fires back and they go back and forth. Giulia hits a cradle Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Grace is tagged in and she hits an inverted Alabama Slam and suplex and Jayne is now tagged in. Jayne and Grace punch eachother and Jayne rolls up Grace for a one count and tries again. Grace gets Jayne up in the air and the rest of her teammates save her. This invites Vaquer and Giulia in the ring and all hell breaks loose in the ring with all six women battling each other. Grace flies out of the ring and lands on Fatal Influence outside the ring. Back in the ring, Grace covers Jayne who kicks out of the pin. Vaquer is tagged in and Jayne slams her down using her hair and then hits a standing Senton. Vaquer slams Jayne's face into the mat using her legs. Henley distracts Vaquer allowing Jayne to smoke Vaquer and we cut to commercial.

Back on NXT, Nyx beats on Vaquer in the corner and then slams her into the turnbuckle and then hits a bridged Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Jayne is now tagged in and she kicks Vaquer in the back and locks her in a headlock. Vaquer battles out of the hold and she slams Jayne in the corner and connects with a dropkick. Vaquer rolls up Jayne for a near fall. Jayne now takes down Vaquer and splashes onto her in the corner. Nyx tags in and Vaquer is double teamed. Henley is now tagged in and she slams down Vaquer and covers for a two count. Vaquer and Henley both punch each other. Jayne is tagged in as is Grace. Grace takes out all three members for Fatal Influence and then body slams all three. Nyx and Jayne try to double team Grace but she suplexes them both and clotheslines Henley. Grace hits the Musclebuster on Jayne for a near fall. Jayne is slammed on the mat, Henley distracts Grace and Grace misses a Vaderbomb. Jayne kicks Grace and covers for two. Henley is tagged in and she tags Nyx and they double team Grace and all the women get back in the ring and take each other down. Henley tosses Vaquer and Giulia then drops Henley. Jayne attacks Giulia who hits a belly to back suplex on Jayne. Henley trips up Giulia outside the ring and Vaquer splashes on Henley and Jayne. In the ring, Grace hits a driver on Nyx and gets the win.

Winners: Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace

After the match, we cut backstage and see Ava walk into her office. Robert Stone is laid out and her office is trashed. Ava is looking for answers asking what happened as the show goes off the air.

