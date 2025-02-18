Michael Cole: “I Still Don’t Understand” Corey Graves’ WWE Issues

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently addressed his status with the company following his transition back to the NXT brand. After missing a week of television, Graves made his return to the commentary desk on the January 21, 2025, episode of NXT.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, longtime WWE commentator Michael Cole was asked about the situation between Graves and WWE.

“That’s a strange situation. I love Corey. Love him to death. I still don’t understand all the dynamics of it. I know that he said something out on social media that was pretty critical of the company. He tried to explain to everyone that he was trying to generate some interest in maybe a type of a storyline. I don’t think the company saw it that way.”

Cole also provided insight into the current state of Graves' relationship with WWE, stating:

“I think him and the company are working that out. I love Corey to death. He’s an unbelievable commentator. Beside [Pat] McAfee, he’s probably best partner I’ve ever had.”