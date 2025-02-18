Michael Cole Reflects on Vince McMahon’s Influence: “He Gave Me Everything”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Michael Cole recently appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast, where he reflected on his long-standing professional relationship with Vince McMahon.

“I will never, ever disparage Vince McMahon. He’s got his personal issues and whatnot. But from a professional standpoint, I’ll never disparage the man. I would not be here today without Vince. He gave me everything. Stuck with me when I was learning to be a wrestling guy. Wasn’t a wrestling guy when I came here,” Cole stated.

When asked why he believed McMahon had so much faith in him, Cole pointed to two key factors.

“I think there were two things. Jim Ross, obviously, was the man. I still think the greatest ever. I think Vince understood that JR was getting older and he needed to bring in somebody younger. I just think because of my background, and I was a good announcer at the time, I just think he… JR had came to the WWE already a wrestling guy. I think me being new and fresh and not a wrestling guy, Vince was able to mold me how he wanted me to be an announcer. He stuck with it.”