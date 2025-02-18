Jade Cargill’s WWE Return Imminent

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jade Cargill is set to make her return to WWE television soon following an extended absence.

Cargill has not been seen on WWE programming since mid-November, when an unknown assailant attacked her backstage on SmackDown. While details remain unclear, multiple reports indicate that she was written off television due to an injury. At the time of the attack, Cargill was holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair. To prevent another title vacancy, Naomi was introduced as Belair’s replacement partner.

Speculation suggested that Cargill would return at the Royal Rumble to confront her attacker. However, the two-time Tag Team Champion has yet to make an appearance in 2025. According to the latest update, her return is imminent.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports that Cargill has been spotted training at the WWE Performance Center in preparation for her comeback. Additionally, it was noted that “the belief is her creative plans for her return will be set very soon.”

Previous reports indicated that Cargill was expected to be back in time for WrestleMania 41.

The identity of Cargill’s attacker remains unknown, but a recent update was provided on SmackDown. In a backstage segment, General Manager Nick Aldis showed Bianca Belair and Naomi new footage from the attack, revealing the presence of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at the scene. Following a confrontation on Raw, Morgan and Rodriguez are now set to challenge Naomi and Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the February 24 edition of Raw.