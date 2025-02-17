Tonight on RAW, Bianca Belair and Naomi show up at RAW to confront Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan regarding the attack on Jade Cargill, Seth Rollins battles Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez go at it for a spot in the Elimination Chamber, AJ Styles takes on Dominik Mysterio, Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile square off in a Women's Intercontinental Championship No 1 Contender's Match, Sami Zayn is on hand on RAW, Pete Dunne collides with Penta and more

We kick off RAW with clips of the arrivals of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez, The Judgement Day, American Made, Dakota Kai and AJ Styles.

A recap of the Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens squabble is shown.

Sami Zayn makes his way out to the ring. Zayn says it's been a rough couple of weeks but he's taken the time to think about the history between him and Kevin Owens. He talks about how their names have been tied together for their whole careers and how they've done everything together. Zayn says usually in stories that are this long, there will always be betrayal but this time he is not forgiving or forgetting. He says Owens tried to end him but he didn't get the job done and he's got enough left for a fight and says he'll be in Toronto as well at Elimination Chamber for this fight. Adam Pearce comes out and asks what Zayn is doing. Pearce says while everyone wants this fight, but he's not medically cleared to compete so he will not be authorizing this match. Pearce begins to leave and Zayn pleads for this match but Pearce says he cannot sanction this match. Pearce tells Zayn that if he does this could be Zayn's last match. Zayn demands his match, and Pearce says the match will be happen but it's not official, it's unsanctioned.

The Judgement Day is hanging out backstage and Dominik is talking to Liv about Bianca and Naomi looking to get vengeance against her and Raquel. Morgan gives Dom props for stepping up and Dom says he hopes Balor shared that sentiment. Balor says after tonight three Judgement Day members will be at Elimination Chamber unless Rodriguez loses to Roxanne Perez tonight. He also tells them no new members.

AJ Styles is seen backstage prepping for his match.

Match 1: Dominik Mysterio w/Carlito -vs- AJ Styles



Styles and Mysterio lock up and Styles gets Mysterio on his knees in a headlock. Styles takes down with a suplex and then slams and chops him in the corner. More chops to Mysterio followed by a back breaker. Mysterio is slammed into the turnbuckle again and then punched against the ropes. Mysterio now connects with punches and kicks but walks into a dropkick. Mysterio rolls out of the ring and Styles hits a running knee on the apron. Back in the ring, Styles gets knocked off the ropes and falls out of the ring, Mysterio hits a suicide dive and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Mysterio stomps on Styles in the middle of the ring and covers for a one count. Mysterio slaps a headlock on Styles and Styles now powers out of it. Mysterio elbows Styles in the corner and slams him down. Mysterio hits a rope assisted splash and covers for a two count. Mysterio attempts Three Amigos and Styles counters but gets caught with a 6-1-9. Mysterio misses a frog splash and both men are now laid out. Styles unleashes some punches on Mysterio and hits a flying forearm and a backbreaker on Mysterio. Carlito gets on the apron and Styles makes quick work of him. Mysterio tries for a roll up and Styles hits Mysterio with the Styles Clash for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Bron Breakker shows up and tries to spear Styles, Styles moves out for the way and Breakker spears Mysterio. Styles kicks Breakker out of the ring and they stare each other down.

American Made are backstage talking. Ivy Nile reminds The Creed Brothers that they've promised Chad Gable they'll all have gold and she's going to beat Dakota Kai tonight. Kai walks back and says she'll earn her rematch tonight.

Lyra Valkyria makes her way out to watch the IC No 1 Contenders match.

Match 2 - Women's Intercontinental Championship No 1 Contender's Match: Ivy Nile -vs- Dakota Kai



The women lock up and Nile sits on the top rope and kicks Kai. Kai takes down Nile with snapmares and Nile then throws Kai out of the ring. Nile kicks Kai's knees outside the ring and slams her leg against the ring. Back in the ring, Nile single outs Kai's damaged knee and sits Kai on the top rope and gets her caught on the ropes. Nile kicks Kai's knee and covers Kai who kicks out. Kai punches Nile in the ring and takes her down with a right hand and drop kick. Kai kicks Nile in the corner and hits her with another kick in the corner. Kai hits a sunset flips backstabber and covers for a near fall. Nile is able to punch Kai and both women are now on the top rope. Nile slips beneath Kai and powerbombs her. Kai rolls up Nile for a near fall and Nile throws Kai in an ankle lock. Kai reaches the ropes to break the hold. Kai kicks Nile and goes for a scorpion kick and the women now trade punches. Kai kicks Nile and hits a tornado DDT and Nile hits a German suplex. Kai rolls up Nile for a two count. Nile gets hit with scorpion kick, but Nile counters and Kai rolls up Nile for a two count. Nile gets sent out to the apron and Kai kicks Nile on the back of the neck. Kai connects with a GTK for the win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

Gunther is out in the arena lobby like Jey Uso usually does and makes his way to the ring pretending to YEET. He says he wants to feel the YEET and no one does it and he says it's ok and he understands the feeling as he's smarter than everyone here. He equates performing for the crowd to reading Shakespeare to a dog. He says he's sick and tired of having to battle competitors who can't lace his boots. He blames the WWE Universe for giving Uso a false sense of confidence. He talks about how he's superior than Uso and how he will defeat Uso at WrestleMania. He tells the crowd that Uso's blood will be on their hands after he beats him at WrestleMania and asks if people really think Uso will win. Gunther asks Pat McAfee and Michael Cole if they think Uso will win and throws the mic at McAfee. McAfee says he hopes Uso can beat Gunther. Gunther goes after McAfee which calls out Jey Uso who is flanked by officials trying to get him to not confront Gunther. Uso runs by the officials and runs into the ring and attacks Gunther. Uso beats up the officials and Gunther attacks Uso. Gunther retreats and Uso stands tall in the ring with officials around both men.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and she asks about them being accused of attacking Jade Cargill. Morgan asks Kelley if she saw the video as it doesn't prove anything. Morgan says they don't have time for these theories and that Rodriguez is focused on defeating Roxanne Perez. Kelley tells them they gave her nothing and Morgan and Rodriguez leave.

Match 3: Penta -vs- Pete Dunne



Dunne and Penta trade blows after the bell. The men roll around tin the ring until Penta hits a hurricanrana on Dunne. Penta smokes Dunne with a kick and Dunne comes back with a drop kick on Penta. Dunne goes after Penta's fingers and stomps on his shoulder. Dunne continues to work on Penta's arm and then starts on his legs. Dunne kicks Penta in the head, and then punches him in the corners. Dunne chops Penta who runs and gives Dunne a backstabber. Out on the apron, Penta chops Dunne and Dunne attacks Penta's fingers again. The action rolls out of the ring and we see Ludwig Kaiser make his way out to observe the action.

Back from break, Penta chops at Dunne and Dunne shuts him down and gets him on the apron. Dunne goes after Penta's fingers again. Penta connects with a headscissors and hits a facebuster. Penta gets Dunne on his shoulders and slams him down for a two count. Dunne connects with a sitout powerbomb for a two count. The men trade slaps in the middle of the ring, and Penta hits the Mexican Destroyer. Kaiser gets on the apron and distracts Penta, allowing Dunne to hit Penta and roll him up for a near fall. Penta throws Dunne into Kaiser and hits the Pentadriver on Dunne for the win.

Winner: Penta

Kaiser attacks Penta after the match and then Dunne and Kaiser go it. Penta comes over the ropes splashing both Kaiser and Dunne outside the ring.

Cathy Kelley talks to Jey Uso backstage and talks about his confidence going up against Gunther. Uso says he'll become champ and YEETS away.

Match 4 - Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez -vs- Raquel Rodriguez w/Liv Morgan



We get the bell and Perez dodges Rodriguez's attacks but Rodriguez catches Perez and slams her down. Rodriguez hoists up Perez and slams her on the mat. Perez comes back with a slap to Rodriguez who clotheslines Perez and throws her into the turnbuckle. Rodriguez throws Perez across the ring and Perez slaps her again. Perez drop kicks Rodriguez on the apron and tries for a suicide dive but Rodriguez catches Perez and throws her into the turnbuckle. Rodriguez gorilla presses Perez and slams her down and covers for a two count. Perez is thrown into the turnbuckle again and Rodriguez picks up Perez and swings her around. Rodriguez tries for a bucklebomb and Perez counters and sends Rodriguez into the turnbuckle. Perez takes out Rodriguez's knees and smokes her a couple times. Perez rolls up Rodriguez for a two count and Perez then slaps a sleeperhold on Rodriguez. Rodriguez breaks the hold slamming into the corner. Perez goes for a crossbody but Rodriguez catches Perez and hits a a fallaway slam. Rodriguez hits a corkscrew elbow for a two count. Rodriguez runs shoulder first into the ring post and falls out of the ring. Perez hits two suicide dives on Rodriguez and back in the ring, Perez hits a DDT and moonsault and covers for a two count. Perez punches and kicks Rodriguez and Rodriguez hits a big boot on Perez and covers for a near fall. Bianca Belair's music hits and Belair makes her way to the ring and Naomi comes out of the crowd and they surround Liv Morgan and start beating her up outside the ring. Perez hits PopRox on a distracted Rodriguez for the win.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

After the match, Naomi and Belair attack Morgan until Rodriguez makes the save.

Cathy Kelley talks to Seth Rollins who says he will come out victorious tonight. Karrion Kross and Scarlett come by after Rollins leaves. Kross talks about the Elimination Chamber match and tells Zayn he has time to turn things around.

The New Day comes out to ring to cut a promo. They wish Rey Mysterio well for taking him out and say they just want a second to speak but the crowd boo's them like mad. They discuss how Mysterio sucks the life out of all the luchadors in the company and talk about how the WWE Universe has Mysterio on a pedestal and Kofi Kingston says he has more title wins than Mysterio and he's been here longer than Mysterio. Kingston says he's never left WWE so he should be a lockerroom leader and not Mysterio. They says Mysterio has disrespected them and that's why they made Mysterio cry. They say they gave Mysterio a favour as he now has time off to spend with him family. They say they should be worshiped and not boo'd. LWO comes out and Dragon Lee says what New Day did to Mysterio is unforgievable. Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee run to the ring and beat up New Day.

Naomi and Bianca Belair are backstage when Cathy Kelley comes up to them and asks if that's what they have in store for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They vow to be victorious at Elimination Chamber and to give Liv Morgan the beating she deserves.

Match 5 - Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins -vs- Finn Balor



Balor attacks Rollins before the bell. Balor kicks Rollins down and the bell rings. Balor continues to beat on Rollins in the corner. Rollins attempts a pedigree but Balor battles out of it. Balor hits a pedigree on Rollins and covers for a near fall. Balor hits a dropkick on Rollins and gets on the top rope and misses a Coup de Grace. Rollins flies out at Balor and takes him down with a clothesline. Balor attacks Rollins' legs and hits some elbows on the back of Rollins's head. Balor hits some body punches and runs into a kick by Rollins. Rollins assaults Balor in the corner and hits a backbreaker on Balor. Rollins goes for a springboard moonsault but Balor rolls out of the ring allowing Rollins to suicide dive out onto Balor. Rollins hits a springboard knee on Balor. Rollins tries for a curb stomp but Balor slams him down. Rollins attacks Balor's knee a few times and uses the ropes to hyperextend Balor's knee. Balor kicks Rollins and Rollins rolls out of the ring. Balor throws Rollins into the ring apron and stomps on him on the apron. Rollins attacks Balor on the apron and throws him onto the announce table. Rollins goes to stomp Balor on the steel steps but Balor moves and slams Rollins on the steel steps and we get a commercial.

Back from break, Balor has Rollins on the mat and delivers punches to Rollins. Rollins tries to fight back and both men trade punches in the ring. Balor throws Rollins into a body stretching submission hold. Rollins tosses Balor but is rolled up by Balor for a near fall. Balor takes down Rollins and kicks him against the ropes. Rollins is punched in the corner and Balor gets on the ropes and punches down on Rollins who is against the turnbuckle. Rollins connects with a forearm and Balor hits a Pele Kick taking down Rollins. Rollins punches and chops Balor and DDT's Balor and a knee to the face. Rollins covers for two and then hits a springboard moonsault and covers again for a near fall. Balor tries for a roll up and gets a two count. Rollins hits a buckle bomb on Balor and gets on the top rope and hits a frog splash but Balor gets his knees up and rolls up Rollins for a two count. Balor punches Rollins and Rollins kicks Balor and they repeat this a couple times until they punch each other in the middle of the ring. Balor hits a Sling blade on Rollins and Rollins catches Balor and throws him in a sharpshooter. Rollins releases the sharpshooter and hits a pedigree and Rollins covers for a near fall. Rollins goes for the stomp but Balor kicks him and gets on the top rope. Rollins and Balor punch each other and Rollins climbs the ropes for a superplex and Balor pushes Rollins off and hits the Coup de Grace and Rollins kicks out of the pin. Balor gets a crossface on Rollins and he breaks free and hits a stomp on Balor for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Rollins celebrates in the ring while Balor leaves the ring and the show goes off the air.