Dakota Kai Earns No. 1 Contender Spot for WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 18, 2025

A new challenger has emerged for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Dakota Kai secured a significant victory over Ivy Nile on this week's edition of WWE Raw, earning herself a future title opportunity against reigning champion Lyra Valkyria. The championship match is set to take place on next Monday’s Raw.

This highly anticipated bout will serve as a rematch from last month’s tournament final, where Valkyria defeated Kai to become the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion. That encounter took place on the January 13 episode of Raw.

Since capturing the title, Valkyria has yet to defend it in singles competition. However, she did compete in the women’s Royal Rumble match, which was ultimately won by Charlotte Flair. Additionally, she recently suffered a loss to Bayley in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on last week's Raw in Nashville.

For Kai, this upcoming title match represents a major opportunity. While she has yet to claim singles gold in WWE, she is a decorated tag team competitor, having twice held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and previously capturing the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship on two occasions. The NXT Women’s Tag Titles were officially unified with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in June 2023.

