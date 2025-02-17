Relive the Top 10 WWE Raw Moments of the 1990s

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 17, 2025

This past weekend, A&E's WWE Superstar Sunday featured the premiere of "WWE's Greatest Moments," highlighting the top ten moments from WWE Raw in the 1990s. The debut episode revisited iconic events that defined an era of wrestling entertainment.

The top ten moments are:

⚡Raw Premiere: The inaugural episode that launched WWE's flagship show.

⚡Mike Tyson confronts Steve Austin: A heated encounter between the boxing legend and the Texas Rattlesnake.

⚡Razor Ramon upset by The 1-2-3 Kid: An underdog victory that shocked the wrestling world.

⚡"This is Your Life," The Rock: A memorable segment celebrating The Rock's career.

⚡Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon: The beginning of a storied rivalry between the rebellious Austin and the WWE Chairman.

⚡Chris Jericho's Raw debut: The introduction of Y2J to the WWE Universe.

⚡The Undertaker's Unholy Wedding with Stephanie McMahon: A dark and dramatic storyline involving The Phenom and the McMahon family.

⚡DX Invades WCW Nitro: D-Generation X's bold move to challenge the competition.

⚡Mankind defeats The Rock for the WWF Championship: An emotional victory that resonated with fans worldwide.

⚡Steve Austin drives a beer truck to the ring to attack The McMahons: An unforgettable moment where Austin drenched The Corporation in beer.