Miro Makes His First Move as a Free Agent: Upcoming Appearance Announced

Miro was granted his release from AEW a week ago, which has opened the door for him to sign with any promotion. Now, the former AEW star has secured his first booking as a free agent.

Although Miro is healthy and prepared to compete, there had been discussions surrounding his creative direction throughout 2024, but the conversation ultimately went quiet, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. Fightful further confirmed that the situation had been “radio silent” for an extended period leading up to his release.

AEW sources revealed that Miro had not been involved in any creative plans for the past six months, with many expecting him not to return to the company. WWE, however, is reportedly interested in bringing Miro back, having previously worked with him before his AEW tenure beginning in 2020.

Dave Meltzer also reported that WWE has had discussions about creative for Miro, though it's still uncertain when he will make his return or whether he has signed a contract yet.

In his first post-AEW appearance, Miro will be featured at Qatar Pro Wrestling's events on February 21st and 22nd, held at the Aspire Ladies Sport Hall in Doha, Qatar. Alongside Miro, wrestlers such as Mustafa Ali, Nic Nemeth, and Bobby Lashley, among others, will be competing at the event, which is also set to showcase several exciting matches.