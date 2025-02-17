WWE LFG Commentary Team Unveiled

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The commentary team for the A&E series WWE LFG has been confirmed, featuring familiar voices for WWE and TNA Wrestling fans. Premiering on February 16, 2025, Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph will handle commentary duties.

WWE LFG, which stands for Legends & Future Greats, showcases wrestling veterans mentoring aspiring stars aiming for contracts. Legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are set to guide the rising stars. A preview on the WWE YouTube channel highlights The Undertaker and Michaels critiquing a match from the first episode.

Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash are well-known in WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling circles. This marks Borash's return to commentary since 2020, after working on 205 Live. He has been with WWE since 2018, currently serving as Senior Director of Content & Development. Prior to WWE, Borash held various roles in TNA Wrestling since 2002, including commentator, ring announcer, and creative team member, and he was the executive producer of TNA's British Boot Camp reality show.

Vic Joseph joined WWE in 2017 and has been part of commentary teams for WWE SmackDown, 205 Live, and NXT UK. He became the lead announcer for NXT in August 2020 and has recently substituted for Joe Tessitore on SmackDown.

WWE LFG will air seven episodes every Sunday on A&E, ensuring fans get an inside look at the next generation of wrestling talent.