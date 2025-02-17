Seth Rollins Discusses WWE Future: Could He Take Over Backstage One Day?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has experienced a remarkable resurgence since Triple H took over the main roster's creative direction in the summer of 2022, with many comparing the current boom to the iconic Attitude Era. The company's product has been on fire, drawing record-breaking attendance figures and setting new standards in storytelling.

One of the standout figures during this period has been Seth Rollins. Since becoming the inaugural holder of the reintroduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2023, Rollins has cemented himself as a key player in the company's continued success. Now, with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, Rollins is expected to take part in a blockbuster triple-threat match against CM Punk and Roman Reigns—two of the biggest names in the industry.

As his in-ring career continues at a high level, Rollins is also contemplating his long-term future within WWE. Speaking with Bloomberg’s Kim Bhasin, the veteran superstar discussed what life after wrestling might look like for him.

“I think my long-term future is probably still in the industry, in WWE, in some capacity backstage," Rollins said. "I think someone’s gonna have to run that place eventually, you know, after the current regime has decided that they’re done with it. So, I like to fancy myself as someone who might be interested in that, and so I wanna learn kind of that side of things. That’s my first love. But I do have an interest in dabbling. I’ve done some acting, some little bit roles. That’s not the most fun thing for me, but we are here, Super Bowl weekend, talking about football, and that is what I love to do. I would love to be able to somehow parlay my love for professional football into a gig. My ultimate goal is to be in the broadcast booth and call Chicago Bears games on Sundays. That would be a fantastic thing for me, so we’ll keep pushing for that, and maybe sports media is in the future. But I do think long-term, we’re probably looking at Seth Rollins in WWE for a long time.”

Despite looking ahead to the future, Rollins made it clear that he is still deeply invested in his in-ring career, emphasizing that he remains in his prime.

“I mean, it’s still a ways off obviously," he continued. "I mean, I’m closer to the end of my career than the beginning, but the end ain’t here yet, so I’m kind of in my prime right now. I’m 38 years old. My mental and my physical are kind of locked in right now, where my physical hasn’t declined too much, and my mental side is really on the rise as I’m starting to see the industry from a different angle. So that part I’m really focused on. I think we’re in the early stages of conversations about what it might look like for me in the future in an executive or in a creative role or whatever that may be. But, again, that’s in its infancy. That’s like a, ‘Hey, maybe what would you think down the road?’ So, right now, I’m focused on what I’m doing in the ring and helping out there as best I can.”

For now, Rollins remains focused on competition, with a high-stakes match scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. He will face Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match as the road to WrestleMania 41 continues.