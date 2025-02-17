Netflix's Method for Calculating WWE Raw Viewership Unveiled

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

New details have emerged regarding how Netflix measures WWE Raw's audience, coinciding with its regular presence in the Top 10 rankings. WWE Raw made its debut on January 6, 2025, and has consistently ranked in the Netflix Tudum Top 10. The post-Royal Rumble episode on February 3, 2025, recorded 3.1 million views and 6.1 million hours viewed, marking an increase from 2.9 million views the previous week.

Wrestlenomics sheds light on the methodology used to determine WWE Raw's Tudum ranking. Netflix confirmed to Wrestlenomics that the same approach has been applied since the show's debut. Notably, live viewing metrics differ from video-on-demand (VOD) measurements due to how runtimes influence subscriber viewing habits.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics explains, “In addition to global views, Netflix also lists the hours viewed for each program in the top 10, as well as the runtime. Views (a worldwide measurement, as Netflix is available throughout much of the world), seems to simply be a result of multiplying hours viewed by runtime. That is: Views = hours viewed × runtime (in hours).”

Analyzing the February 3 episode reveals a potential discrepancy in reported viewership. Wrestlenomics highlights that the figures could be slightly higher than the 3.1 million indicated. The difference is especially notable in other episodes. A Netflix representative noted, “This is a matter of the runtime changing live versus on SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand). For live titles, we show the latest runtime on our Top 10.” For instance, the January 6 premiere is recorded as 2.4 hours on Tudum, despite being longer when aired live due to advertising.

Regarding calculations, Netflix employs a ‘Blended Views’ method, assessing views for each individual segment based on its runtime and aggregating those figures. Thurston mentions that for the Royal Rumble, results aligned perfectly with Netflix's published numbers, confirming both calculations and official views at 2.1 million.