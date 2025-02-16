Jim Cornette's WWE Status and Hall of Fame Absence

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

With the announcement of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees ongoing, Jim Cornette's absence has raised questions. Despite support from industry figures like Stone Cold Steve Austin for his induction, Cornette remains unrecognized.

Fightful Select reports that Cornette’s name has not been a part of recent creative discussions, indicating no current plans to bring him in. This isn’t an explicit dismissal; rather, there’s a belief that Cornette is thriving in his current endeavors.

He hosts two weekly podcasts, the Drive Thru and the Experience, where he reviews WWE and AEW shows and talks about industry news. While he participated in the 2017 Hall of Fame to induct The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, Cornette hasn’t appeared for WWE since. Notably, during the WWE ThunderDome shows, fan signs featuring Cornette's face were banned.

So far, two members have been announced for the 2025 Hall of Fame: Triple H and Michelle McCool.