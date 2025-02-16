WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Jim Cornette's WWE Status and Hall of Fame Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 16, 2025

Jim Cornette's WWE Status and Hall of Fame Absence

With the announcement of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees ongoing, Jim Cornette's absence has raised questions. Despite support from industry figures like Stone Cold Steve Austin for his induction, Cornette remains unrecognized.

Fightful Select reports that Cornette’s name has not been a part of recent creative discussions, indicating no current plans to bring him in. This isn’t an explicit dismissal; rather, there’s a belief that Cornette is thriving in his current endeavors.

He hosts two weekly podcasts, the Drive Thru and the Experience, where he reviews WWE and AEW shows and talks about industry news. While he participated in the 2017 Hall of Fame to induct The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, Cornette hasn’t appeared for WWE since. Notably, during the WWE ThunderDome shows, fan signs featuring Cornette's face were banned.

So far, two members have been announced for the 2025 Hall of Fame: Triple H and Michelle McCool.

AEW Star Talks About Promo Segment That Exceeded Time Limits

An AEW star shared a memorable promo segment from the June 23, 2023 edition of Rampage, where things went 'way over time.' Harley Cameron ha [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 16, 2025 04:37PM


Tags: #wwe #jim cornette #hall of fame #wwe hof

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π