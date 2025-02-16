AEW Star Talks About Promo Segment That Exceeded Time Limits

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

An AEW star shared a memorable promo segment from the June 23, 2023 edition of Rampage, where things went 'way over time.' Harley Cameron has emerged as a standout in AEW recently, captivating fans with her entertaining appearances.

However, during the aforementioned Rampage episode, her performance did not resonate well with the audience. Cameron, affiliated with QT Marshall's QTV group, attempted to outshine Max Caster’s raps. Despite her efforts, the fans in Chicago responded with significant disapproval.

Recently, a clip of this segment resurfaced on Twitter and garnered attention from AEW's Anthony Bowens. He provided context, stating, “A little insight on this segment..it went way over time and had to be edited down because they booed Harley for 3-4 minutes straight. For some reason the audio doesn’t reflect it on the broadcast but the booing was so LOUD and constant, I legitimately couldn’t hear anything from her promo.” He added that he leaned in to catch her words and even noted that Billy Gunn expressed confusion over what she was saying.

Fast forward to the AEW Grand Slam Australia show, Cameron was awarded her first title shot, facing off against Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship. Despite the support from her fans, Mone claimed victory, extending her championship reign past 265 days.